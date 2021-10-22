by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Next week, a task force of community members, Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) staff and School Board members will begin a months-long process of developing recommendations for the future of the district’s facilities.
The process starts as WAPS works to address about $63 million in deferred maintenance needs, based on an estimate from Wold, its architectural consultants, and tentatively plans a referendum seeking voter approval for debt funding to address some of those needs in November 2022. The district also faces declining enrollment, with projections that its buildings will be far under capacity in future years.
The group will answer questions such as what building upgrades they would like to prioritize, in light of the district’s decreasing enrollment; what renovation or remodeling would help develop modern learning spaces; how to finance projects; and what the district’s potential future needs are.
Earlier this year, School Board members voted to establish the facilities planning task force and refer the questions to that group.
The School Board at its October 19 meeting approved the membership list for the task force. School Board Chair Nancy Denzer and School Board member Tina Lehnertz went over applications to serve on the task force and provided the membership list to Superintendent Annette Freiheit prior to the meeting.
The community members on the task force include Cindy Amberg; Julie Biggerstaff; Jackie Goyette; Laura Greseth; Kaylee Haun; Ted Hazelton; Julie Heinrichs; Allen Hillery; Stephanie Kendrick; Drew Krings; David Kuklinski; Kris Lynch; Winona Economic Development Director Lucy McMartin; Jennifer Mulyck; Caitlin Nicholson; Lindsy O’Shea; Andy Pierce; Theresa Sadler; Christa Schul, who is married to School Board member Jim Schul; Assistant Winona City Planner Luke Sims; Karen Sullivan; Ed Thompson and Jasmine Williams. Staff members include John Cassellius, Jeremy Graves, Amanda Indra, Toni McDevitt, Katie Pearce, Brenda Volkman and Laura Watkins. Freiheit, Denzer and School Board members Michael Hanratty and Steve Schild will also be in the group.
The task force’s meetings over the next few months will not be the first forum at which ideas for the future of the district’s facilities will be brought to the table. At a School Board work session earlier this year, School Board member Michael Hanratty suggested reconfiguring elementary schools so one could become an early childhood education center.
School Board member Steve Schild raised the prospect of constructing new buildings and said earlier this fall when asked if opening new schools was an option, “Any viable or plausible option should get a fair hearing.”
Denzer said building a new school was not a viable option in her view.
An upcoming School Board decision may also impact the task force’s work. Recently, the district’s Finance Committee decided to recommend that the School Board consider installing geothermal heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) elementary schools, a project that would cost about $15.2 million.
At the recent Finance Committee meeting, Denzer recognized that the recommendation may affect the task force’s considerations. “If we’re recommending that we move forward with geothermal at Jefferson and W-K, that does put the onus on this task force to consider what we’re doing,” she said.School Board member Steve Schild said during the same meeting that the recommendation may constrain what the task force considers for the future of WAPS’ buildings.
Denzer added that she would like to maintain the district’s current buildings and did not necessarily imagine going ahead with a referendum for a new building as an option. School Board member Karl Sonneman said he wanted to remove Jefferson and W-K from conversation about any potential closures.
Schild had a contrasting viewpoint about WAPS’ facilities. “I don’t agree with the idea of just continuing to say, ‘We have to have them because we have to have them,’” Schild said. He added that if the task force wanted to maintain them, his view would be different.
The task force will meet on Wednesday, October 27; Monday, November 8; Wednesday, December 8; Wednesday, December 22; Wednesday, January 12; Wednesday, January 26; Wednesday, February 9; and Wednesday, February 23 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Winona Senior High School. The public may attend the meetings in-person or watch recordings of them on WAPS’ website.
