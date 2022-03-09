by ALEXANDRA RETTER
And then there was one. The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) task force got down to a single option for the future of the district’s buildings with no school closures and upgrades at all current facilities.
Now, following that decision at the task force’s March 2 meeting, the option will go to the School Board for consideration.
The estimated cost of the recommended Option A is about $85.5 million. That price includes about $39.8 million in costs for the district’s elementary schools. Of the $39.8 million, addressing high priority maintenance needs at each of WAPS’ elementary schools would cost about $12.7 million. Some of those needs are replacing playground equipment and exterior windows at Jefferson, fixing exterior walls and replacing exterior windows at W-K, and replacing interior lights at Goodview. High priority maintenance would cost about $4.6 million at W-K, $4 million at Jefferson and $4.1 million at Goodview.
Additionally, Washington-Kosciusko (W-K), Jefferson and Goodview Elementary schools would all be renovated to create flexible, 21st century learning spaces with furniture. Each of the elementary schools would also have a small addition of office and student service space, including cafeteria space at W-K and Jefferson. The remodeling would cost about $6.3 million, additions about $13.8 million and furniture about $1.5 million.
At W-K, some high impact play surfaces would be installed on the playground to account for loss of space due to additional cafeteria space, as well.
The estimated price of upgrading Winona Middle School (WMS), Winona Senior High School (WSHS), the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC) and Paul Giel Field is about $45.7 million, out of the total $85.5 million. The $45.7 million includes addressing high priority maintenance needs at a price of $7.5 million at WMS, $13 million at WSHS, $280,00 at the ALC and $1.2 million at Paul Giel Field. Among those needs are replacing weatherstripping on exterior doors at the ALC, remodeling restrooms at the field, replacing seats in the auditorium and ceiling tiles in the cafeteria at WHS and replacing carpet in classrooms at WMS.
Other changes would take place at WSHS, such as renovations to create flexible, 21st century learning spaces with furniture, gym and locker room upgrades, renovations in industrial technology and music areas and parking lot replacement. The remodeling would cost about $9.1 million, additions about $9 million and furniture about $1 million.
Task force members decided against Option I, in which pre-K and kindergarten would be housed at Goodview, grades one through six at WMS and grades seven through 12 at WSHS. At previous meetings, they had also rejected other options involving grade reconfiguration or school closures. Task force members considered factors such as declining enrollment and low capacity projections, as well as deferred maintenance costs estimated at about $63 million, over the several months they met.
While narrowing down to Option A, task force members also said they wanted an option that would garner community support. “We may have a grandiose plan. The board may have a grandiose plan. If we can’t sell it to the community, we’re screwed,” task force member David Kuklinski said, adding that it would be beneficial to survey community members. He continued, “I think, right now, it’s a long, long shot — in my opinion, zero — for [Option] I.”
Task force member Jeremy Graves said that he did not feel an option with school closures like Option I would have community support, as those he talked with did not want W-K to close and he felt there would be a similar reaction if Goodview were to close. Considering Option I in the future could possibly be an option, he continued. “We are not ready to do [Option] I … I think we need to make choices that are going to affect our students today, tomorrow,” he said. He added, “That is something we can sell to the community: We’re investing in your kids here and now.”
Enrollment also factored into task force member Amanda Indra’s thinking, and similarly to Graves, she felt Option I could potentially be a future plan, but now was not the right moment for it. She noted that the Rios Spanish Immersion Program recently had a section added for next year, and that made her optimistic. “I would prefer to be hopeful that we’ll keep those elementaries full. And that the expansion of the Rios program will hopefully bring more students in,” she said. She continued, “And I can’t see, if we had to go to [Option] I, that we’d have the room for eyeing extra sections, because my hope is we’ll have an extra section of first grade next year, too, and this will continue. So I would love to leave this hopeful that we’re growing … I think [Option] I closes a lot of doors.”
The decision did not come without thought, as one task force member asked Buildings and Grounds Director Mike McArdle for a pep talk for the group. McArdle said he feels WAPS’ facilities are very usable, while needing some help. He did not weigh in on the options, but said, “I think we need to mold our buildings to fit our educational plan, not have our educational plan fit our buildings … I think until we really know where we’re going programmatically, educationally, what our plan is for every grade level now and 10, 12 years from now , it’s really hard for me to speak from a facilities perspective.”
Looking ahead to the School Board’s consideration of the option, task force members shared other suggestions for board members. Graves said he wanted members to be aware there is a perception among some in the community that the district would not spend money wisely, and it would be valuable to get information out about how it would be spent; task force member Julie Biggerstaff said many see district buildings as old; and Indra said it would be vital to gain staff members’ support.
Information about the task force’s work will be presented to the School Board at its March 24 meeting at 6 p.m. at WSHS.
