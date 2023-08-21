by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
On August 10, the Winona Port Authority approved a proposed 8.86% increase to its tax levy for its 2024 budget.
Winona Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin noted that the 8.86% indicates the year-over-year increase to the tax levy, not how much Winonans’ individual tax bills will rise. The proposed $45,589 increase to the tax levy would be spread across the tax base.
Although the Port Authority will pay off a 2013 airport improvement bond with one last $125,000 payment this year from the tax levy, two new additions account for the proposed 8.86% increase to the levy. These additions include the first debt payment on a Prairie Island Campground bond of $145,000 and $25,000 allocated toward brownfields. With these additions, the tax levy is proposed to go from $514,411 in 2023, to $560,000 in 2024.
At the Port Authority’s August 10 meeting, McMartin went through the proposed 2024 budget. According to McMartin, the 2024 campground bond payment would go towards a welcome center at Prairie Island Campground, replacing the camp store and shower house there now. This new welcome center would be above the floodplain to help prevent flooding, which has been an issue with the current store. The $25,000 for Riverbend brownfields are cleanup funds that go towards cleaning up property for projects, according to McMartin.
McMartin noted that the Port Authority is dipping more into its reserves than previously because of two big capital improvement projects: Mississippi riverfront improvements and brownfields.
McMartin said the Mississippi riverfront project would improve the docking capabilities for large passenger boats at Levee Park. The proposed 2024 Port Authority budget allocates $460,000 from the general fund to the commercial harbor fund for the Mississippi riverfront project, and with a $1.8 million state aid request, the project could receive $2.3 million in 2024.
“What we are looking at is making sure that our riverfront is accessible and that the passenger boats that are coming in and out can appropriately tie up; our cleats are small, they have been broken off, bollards have been broken off. So we know we need to make some improvements there so that we can accommodate the great passenger service that we’ve seen come to Winona,” McMartin said.
The other major capital improvement project is brownfields, which proposes moving $200,000 from the general fund to the Riverbend brownfields fund. With another $600,000 in state aid, and the $25,000 tax levy, the project could receive $825,000 in 2024.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.