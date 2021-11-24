by CHRIS ROGERS
A Winona taxi driver was charged yesterday with six counts of criminal vehicular operation and two counts of DWI after he crashed while allegedly high on cocaine, injuring two passengers, according to police.
David Paul Thunborg Valentine, 24, of Houston, Minn., was driving a taxi down the 500 block of West Fifth Street on April 4 when he reportedly crashed into a tree, according to Winona Police Department investigators. Two passengers in the taxi were hurt, one with facial lacerations that required medical staples and another with contusions, according to the report. Police reported that Valentine told officers he fell asleep while driving, and a preliminary breath test showed no signs of alcohol consumption, but an officer trained as a drug recognition expert on the scene suspected Valentine of being under the influence of controlled substances following a field sobriety test. According to the criminal complaint, the results of a blood test allegedly showed a metabolite of cocaine was in his system at the time.
The Winona County Attorney’s Office charged Valentine with four counts of criminal vehicular operation for causing other people bodily harm while driving under the influence and two counts of criminal vehicular operation for causing harm while driving negligently, each punishable by a maximum of one year in prison. He also faces two fourth-degree DWI charges.
