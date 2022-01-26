by WILLOW STERN
COVID-19 has affected everyone in countless ways, but the group of people I am specifically going to be talking about is teens and how their mental health was affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as how to support them. The amount of children/teens who go undiagnosed or without support who have bad mental health is incredibly shocking, and COVID-19 certainly did not help the case.
During the beginning of 2019 when COVID was just starting up and we were in full lockdown, it was hard, I can say that from personal experience as well as the internet and anonymous sources. You couldn’t see your friends, couldn’t go swimming at a public pool, couldn’t go grocery shopping unless absolutely necessary, couldn’t go to movies — you were basically trapped inside your own home.
As COVID continued, school switched to online, and it became harder to focus on your education. The pressure to maintain good grades was still there, however. Many of the students I talked to said that they didn’t understand or really grasp half of the material that they were being taught. Students struggled to ask for help, and it was getting exhausting to learn through an electronic device every day. Along with this, my peers were losing grandparents, which didn’t help the situation at all.
As all of this was happening and many frightful events and big emotions were coming out of COVID, teens’ mental health naturally took a turn for the worse. NBC News states that there was a 22.3 percent spike in adolescent suicide attempts in the summer of 2020, comparing that to 2019. Alarmingly, the data for teen girls ages 12-17 shows that the suicide attempt rates were up 50.6 percent during the same period of time in 2019.
During this period I was concerned for the peers around me. I saw my friends’ mental health drop drastically, and it was terrifying to know that some of them were harming themselves and thinking about or attempting to end their lives.
I cannot stress enough how important I believe that it is to take time to check in with people you love and make sure they are doing okay. I know some people probably think that’s too much “work” and it’s not needed, but it’s so essential because a family member or friend may be gone before you even know it.
Now, onto some ways to support people who are struggling.
A great thing to do is to invite them to just hang out outside with you by sledding, going for walks, snowboarding, or even just sitting down at a park and catching up. For parents specifically, checking in with your teen is super important, and just encouraging your child to value their feelings, whether good or bad.
While it is important to help other people, it is also very important to value your own mental health and keep it at the top of your priorities. Some things you could do to support your own mental health are surround yourself with good people who make you feel optimistic, set realistic goals for yourself and work to achieve them, get plenty of sleep, and maybe talk to a therapist if you think that might be beneficial to you.
Willow Stern is a seventh grade student at Bluffview Montessori School. The Young Reporters series features articles and columns from Bluffview’s Young Reporter’s Club.
Free and confidential help is available 24/7 from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 and from Crisis Response for Southeast Minnesota at 1-844-274-7472.
