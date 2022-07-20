Teens shine in new theater group

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Playing Athena in an upcoming community theater musical was an opportunity for Madalyn Glasbrenner to act again. Glasbrenner loved performing in musicals throughout high school, so she wanted to get involved with a show this summer. “My character is really confident and very wise. I describe her as a warrior princess,” Glasbrenner said. She continued, “It’s a really fun character to portray because we can’t always be that confident all the time, so being able to be on stage and be this powerful, mighty person is super, super cool.”
A new community theater, Sugar Loaf Theater, is putting on the production. The show will be its first. The musical, named “Deep in the City,” is based on a Greek myth about Poseidon and Athena competing to be Athens’ patron god.
Local high school student Seamus Schwaba wrote the musical, and he is directing it. “I really wanted to write something hopeful, because I think right now, that’s what the world needs,” he said, noting people have faced a pandemic and political turmoil in the past few years. He also helped start Sugar Loaf Theater, which welcomes people of all ages. “One of the most important things about it is that it’s about everyone being accepted, that when people come out and audition for our shows, they become part of our community, a community, and they become one of us. They become part of our team and our cast,” he said.
One member of the team for “Deep in the City” is Stage Manager Morgan Sanchez, who has taken part in theater since she was in sixth grade and participated with Schwaba in high school theatrical productions during the last academic year.
Sanchez said the production of “Deep in the City’ is “very energetic.” “We all just kind of bring our own little positive energy in,” she said. One example of that positive energy is joke-telling being a fun part of rehearsals, Sanchez said. “It’s really … getting to know each other more and just having fun,” she said.
For cast member Greyson Kemp, spending time with castmates and getting to know them is one of the joys of rehearsing.
A favorite moment for Kemp at rehearsal was improvising part of a scene set in a coffee shop. He came up with an idea for his character to kneel down to watch characters with binoculars. “I just thought it’d be funny if, after [a character] started walking away, I … made binocular motions with my hands. And everyone else was laughing, so we were adding that,” he said.
Schwaba enjoys trying to emulate the best characteristics of the directors he has worked with in the past at rehearsals. He also appreciates talking through the actors’ interpretations of their characters.
While group members are having fun, they are also putting a great deal of effort into preparing for performances. Actors are memorizing all the different spots they have to move to on stage throughout the musical, learning some choreography for dances, practicing their lines so they know them by heart, thinking through who their characters are and how they interact with other characters and rehearsing the actual music for the musical.
The work that group members are putting into the production has led to gaining some insights into theater and life in general, as well. Listening to group members’ advice, being cognizant of their time and acknowledging that it is all right to edit the script and score are skills Schwaba said he has gained from directing.
After seeing an ad about the production on social media, Glasbrenner decided to audition, and she has had a great time rehearsing so far. That experience taught her to pursue new opportunities.“My main takeaway is: Go do the thing, if you see that Facebook post or a newspaper article or any of those things, to just go do it, and try to make the best out of it and have fun with it,” she said.
Group members are also looking forward to performing. “I love being on the stage,” Glasbrenner said. She added, “And it’s really fun to be able to portray characters and allow other people to see what you’ve been working on and the hard work you put into it and the passion.”
Group members said they want audience members to gain a sense of hope from the play. “And realizing it’s okay to not get what you want, too,” Sanchez said. One lesson Glasbrenner said comes from her character is “show them, those around you, and prove to yourself, most importantly, that you can do it.” She continued, “I think a big lesson that a lot of people need to hear is how to have some of that hope in yourself, too.”
Sugar Loaf Theater will present “Deep in the City” at 7 p.m. on July 29, 30 and 31 at the Winona County History Center. Free tickets are available at linktr.ee/sugarloaftheater.
Sugar Loaf Theater organizers aim to put on more productions in the fall and winter, Schwaba said. The group is on Facebook @SugarLoafTheater.
