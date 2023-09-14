That smell? Burning trash and sewer filter, city says

by CHRIS ROGERS
The sulfurous burning smell wafting over Winona’s East End this week stems from burning trash and filter material from the city’s sewer plant. A city official said that the spontaneous combustion of the filter material, which was sent to Miller Scrap for disposal, may have led to a series of fires at the dump earlier this month. After debris from that fire continually reignited, city officials decided to allow it to burn out at the wastewater treatment plant.
As of now, the material is continuing to burn, and when the wind blows out of the west, it can smelled across much of eastern Winona. Some residents complained on social media that the smoke irritated their lungs. Corcoran said the smoldering pile is nearly burned to ash and that he hoped it would be completely extinguished before next week.
Heat-generating chemical reaction
On September 1, city employees were replacing filter media in the sewer plant’s methane digester, a device that captures methane gas from sewage and burns it to generate energy. The filter media consists of metallic pellets of iron oxide used to filter out the noxious gas hydrogen sulfide. Every 1-3 years, the filter media must be replaced, and on September 1, city staff loaded the old filter media in dumpsters that were collected by Miller Scrap, Drazkowski explained.
A chemical reaction between the hydrogen sulfide and iron oxide converts the pellets into iron sulfide. When the spent pellets are exposed to oxygen in the air, another chemical reaction takes place, one that can generate heat. If the reaction occurs slowly, little heat builds up, but under the right conditions, it can generate enough heat to start a fire.
“The procedure is to water it down when you’re removing it,” Drazkowski said. “We’ll remove it, and the dumpster will sit here for a day [before being hauled off.] … In the past, we haven’t had any issues.” He added, “Why this time? That’s what we’re trying to scratch our heads around.”
Multiple fires at Miller Scrap
Winona Assistant Fire Chief Joel Corcoran said that the Winona Fire Department (WFD) extinguished a small fire at Miller Scrap during the day on September 1. That evening a major fire erupted, largely destroying a building at the facility. It too was extinguished, and Miller Scrap moved material from the fire to the far east side of its property, where it caught fire again on September 5, was extinguished, and caught fire once more on September 6, according to Corcoran. “So, the one thing that seems to be apparent is that these fires are related in that it seems to be the same thing happening over and over. However, it does seem to be a rekindle,” he said, explaining that the reignitions did not appear to be caused by embers left burning.
Drazkowski said that, while he doesn’t know for sure, it appears the filter media caused the fire at Miller Scrap. “We had a roll-off dumpster we put our product in. They picked it up … I’m trying to put the puzzle together. It appears to be causing heat, it’s causing flammable materials to ignite, and so forth. That’s what it’s looking like.”
Corcoran said he did not know what caused the fires. “This is where I’m letting the investigators go through their entire thing … Whatever they determine is the cause is what I will say is the cause,” he said.
City letting material burn out
After the material kept reigniting at Miller Scrap, Corcoran said that WFD leaders and the State Fire Marshal’s Office discussed transferring the material to the sewer plant, where it would be further away from occupied parts of town, city staff could monitor it around the clock, and a large concrete pad gave space for the material to smolder safely. It was transferred on September 8. On September 10, it started burning again.
“It was essentially not causing a problem other than burning,” Corcoran said. “It wasn’t impacting the immediate area otherwise. It was decided that we were going to let it burn because we kept having this spontaneous ignition of these trash piles.”
During the fire, the filter media pellets and household trash at the dump were mixed up together, and a mix of both is what is currently burning at the sewer plant, Drazkowski said.
“There wasn’t anything hazardous or at least outright hazardous,” Corcoran said. “It was like normal garbage. So we decided the best [decision] was to let it burn itself out in a controlled setting.”
Asked about the safety of allowing the trash to burn, Corcoran said, “It’s generally on the outskirts of town where it’s further away from people. As far as [fire safety], we had people on standby and were able to watch it and make sure it’s not out of control. As far as a protocol goes, all of these things have different consequences. By pouring a bunch of water on it a bunch of times, are we causing a different problem with wastewater or anything else? I’m not aware of it.”
Corcoran said that the WFD did receive some reports of burning odors from residents earlier this week, and firefighters used air testing equipment to check for contaminants. “It was not giving us any abnormal readings,” he said.
Corcoran noted that there were numerous air quality alerts this summer due to Canadian wildfires, and for people sensitive to air pollution, it would be wise to avoid the smoke.
One woman commented on Facebook, “I have heart/lung issues from autoimmune disease. I was out walking and almost doubled over. I literally couldn't breathe.” She added, “I wish they would’ve warned us.”
“My feeling is it should burn out soon. There doesn’t seem to be a lot left,” Corcoran said. Drazkowski said that once the material burns out, it has to sit for 30 days before it can be sent to a landfill — hopefully for good this time.
