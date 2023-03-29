The case for, against WAPS’ referendum

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
At a forum last week on Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) upcoming $94 million facilities referendum, district representatives, opponents, and supporters shared their thoughts on the possible benefits and constraints of the proposal.
The League of Women Voters hosted the forum. School Board Chair Nancy Denzer and School Board member Michael Hanratty represented the district. Supporting the referendum were Vote Yes! Yes! committee members Julie Biggerstaff and David Kuklinski, who also were part of the task force that analyzed facility options last year. Opposing the referendum were Education Not Buildings members Steve Schild, a former School Board member who raised concerns about the referendum throughout its development, and Allen Hillery, a task force member and former School Board candidate.
First, Denzer and Hanratty presented information about the referendum. Denzer said key parts of the referendum are creating modern learning spaces for personalized academic programming, addressing accessibility, having all classrooms on the first and second floors at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko (W-) elementary school, addressing high priority deferred maintenance and remodeling the career and technical education (CTE) wing at the high school. “Increased enrollment in the CTE curricular areas will result in a positive impact on the entire community,” she said. She continued that adding gym space would help provide more community access to the area and allow practices to end earlier, while adding new locker rooms would improve those spaces for female athletes.
Denzer also reviewed what would be included in the two questions on the ballot. The first question, at $72.5 million, covers remodeling classrooms at the elementary level, building additions at W-K and Jefferson for new cafeteria and student support service spaces, completing deferred maintenance at the middle school, remodeling some classrooms, the CTE area and a special education area at the high school, remodeling space at the Winona Area Learning Center (ALC) to create a fitness and activity area and remodeling bathrooms and bleachers at Paul Giel Field, she said. The second question, at $21.7 million, would include adding a gym and lockers at the high school, as well as remodeling existing locker rooms, fine arts and some classroom areas there, she said. The second question is dependent on the first passing.
The total cost, $94.2 million, would be repaid over 20 years, Denzer said. Property tax increases would start in 2024, and for a $200,000 home, the increase would be $21 a month or $247 a year. The School Board also approved installing geothermal HVAC systems at W-K and Jefferson at a cost of about $26 million, which could also potentially impact future year’s taxes.
The first question must pass for the second to pass, Denzer said.
Biggerstaff described the referendum as “the most significant building project ever to be presented to our voters.” “Passage of this bond referendum is crucial for providing quality facilities to support our students, educators in the district, and for attracting and retaining student enrollment,” she said. “Now is the time to commit to the buildings we have in order to give our kids the learning environment they deserve.” She added, “… We cannot keep doing nothing. And is it a big ask? Of course it is. But our students are counting on us.”
Kuklinski said, “Now is the time to reimagine, renovate and add academic learning environments to all our elementary schools.” He also cited accessibility upgrades, CTE area renovations, music area renovations at the high school, fitness center creation at the ALC, and the gym and locker room addition at the high school as reasons for supporting the proposal.
In contrast, Schild said he did not agree with investing millions through the referendum and approximately $26 million on separate projects to install geothermal HVAC projects at W-K and Jefferson, in light of enrollment decline. There would be financing and interest costs for all the projects that would take away from the district’s ability to fund teachers salaries and other classroom essentials, he said. “It’s a hugely expensive 20-year focus on buildings rather than education,” he said. He added, “We must defeat this referendum or we’ll hurt the public schools both financially and in terms of educational quality.”
“... I think this is an important vote because it’s going to affect our educational priorities for the next 20 years,” Hillery said. He noted that there would be interest costs for the referendum, as well as costs for utilities in the proposed building additions. The referendum also would not take care of all deferred maintenance needs, he said.
Forum participants answered a question about the justification for adding a gym, given enrollment. Hillery said he could not justify it. Kuklinski said he thinks the space is used more now. Schild said he shared Hillery’s concern about the extra expense given enrollment decline, and he thinks there are other methods for building a new gym outside of a referendum.
Denzer said, “We realize that the enrollment has declined, but we also realize that we have several strategies put in place to help increase our enrollment…” One of those is having students from another school use the CTE space, she said.
Hanratty said he thinks the district previously had more gym space before closing several schools in 2018, and without those, practices have to go later into the evening. “And something needs to be done to make sure those students are getting home at a decent hour,” he said.
When asked about an alternative facility option — moving elementary students to the middle school and students in grades seven and eight to the high school, with the addition of a gym — Schild said he felt the School Board did not investigate those options, and the question was right on the money.
Biggerstaff said she thinks the task force vetted the option, and there were too many transitions for students.
Denzer noted that the district has closed schools. “And now we have the buildings we have, and we believe as a school board that those buildings … are our buildings, and that we need to not only invest in them in this referendum but also to take care of them,” she said.
District personnel and Vote Yes representatives also spoke about their thoughts on why supporting the referendum would be beneficial, even if one does not have children in the district. Kuklinski said he thinks it could retain and attract families. Schild said he recognized that having a strong public school system is vital. He also said, however, that he thinks the debt the district would take on would limit its flexibility in budgeting.
Hanratty said the CTE area would benefit the city as a whole. “I think this is a great opportunity, by investing in that program, to allow kids to stay in the city,’ he said.
