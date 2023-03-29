The grand adventures of Vivian Fusillo

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
After a career of bringing stories to life through theater, Vivian Fusillo’s stories of her own experiences are now part of a new book.
Over the years, the retired longtime Winona State University (WSU) professor wrote about her experiences. She did not necessarily compile them all in a notebook, but wrote on whatever she could find during trips, even paper towels.
As a Christmas gift last year, her children compiled the stories into a book. “I never would’ve thought I was a writer or would do a book, ever,” Fusillo said. She added, “It was a huge embarrassment and surprise to have it actually put together.”
Fusillo wrote about her experiences in the hopes of passing them down to her children. “I know so little about what my parents did when they grew up, and there’s no way to find out,” Fusillo said. “And from that, I got the idea of writing stories for the girls of different experiences that they would never hear otherwise.”
The book, “Vivian Fusillo: Stories Along the Yellow Brick Road,” contains sections about her childhood, teaching, traveling and experiences with celebrities.
Fusillo describes growing up in Bogue, Kan., a town of about 100, during the Great Depression. “We didn’t have any plays at all, and my mother didn’t want me to end up marrying somebody on a tractor … We were really poor, and so she wanted to get me out of that situation and get me into college. And there was no money for it. But somehow, she managed to move me out of that situation.”
One of her teaching experiences was at the elementary level. She taught fourth grade in Florida. Every day, she would send one student home with three words, and the student would write a story based on them. That student is now a professional writer.
Fusillo also spent time at Stephen F. Austin State University and Western Illinois University. Then, she met someone who knew the head of a department at WSU with an open position, and ultimately, she took the job and taught at the university for decades.
Fusillo’s students continue to inspire her.
“I got over 100 postcards when I got ill, and they come and visit,” she said. “And it’s kept me going.” She continued, “Without all these cards from students and their coming back to visit, really, I don’t think I could get through it all. It’s just, they totally have stayed with me.”
Former student Heather Edwards wrote in the book, “You taught me so much and shaped the way I’ve lived since college. Thank you for all you’ve done for so many theater kids.”
Former student Blayn Lemke wrote, “NO other teacher has encouraged the belief in my voice as an artist as you did. In my early years as an actor, you encouraged bold choice and vivid embracing of the possibility in imagination.”
Fusillo fondly remembers producing a show called “Theater of the Mind,” which she started by cutting a piece of paper the length of a room into 30 pieces for 30 students. The students then wrote down their stories and ideas to develop the show’s theme.
Outside of teaching, Fusillo lived in England. Everyday, she went to the same tea house in the hopes of meeting actors from Stratford-upon-Avon. “But I didn’t have enough nerve to go introduce myself,” she said. One day, the leader of a costume department asked her if she made her own clothes, and she said yes. He then asked her to help make costumes for a production of “Richard III”. She also hitchhiked between Stratford and London to see performances and participated in the celebration of the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II, waiting in the rain to see the coach carrying the queen.
While traveling in Africa, Fusillo watched children dance and sing, and rode a camel.
On her travels, Fusillo sometimes met people in the spotlight. When meeting Laurence Olivier backstage after a show, he said he looked through the curtains before the show and saw her sitting in the third row, having noticed her hair, she said.
She also traveled in the U.S., from New York to the Grand Tetons. In one story, she recalls the revelry she experienced when celebrating St. Patrick’s Day in Chicago.
There are probably still more scraps of paper with other stories in her home, Fusillo said. “Nothing has been planned,” she said of her life’s journey. “… I work into it or I find something, but I don’t seem to have rules.”
The book is now available at Acoustic Cafe and on Amazon.
