The making of GRSF’s ‘African Company’

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Looking to the past is a way to reflect on what happens today. In the Great River Shakespeare Festival’s production of Carlyle Brown’s “The African Company Presents Richard III,” the director and actors strove to spur empathy and reiterate how vital it is to provide opportunities to pass on stories.
The play tells the story of the U.S.’s first Black theater presenting Shakespeare’s “Richard III” in 1821 New York while a competing white company tries to end the production. References to real people and events are part of the play.
Director Corey Allen said this production of the play is “visceral” while paying close attention to Brown’s language. “I was committed to making a statement about where the arts are today, and how much or how little these conversations have changed in the 200 years since this play is set,” Allen said. “And I wanted to find beauty in even some of the more uncomfortable and more painful parts of our history. You have to be able to take the sweet with the bitter, the light with the dark. And I think our production hopefully manages to straddle that line well.”
There are elements of humor in the play, as well, Allen said, and the characters come across as people audience members are familiar with already. Referring to the West African term that came up during the play, he said, “I think that’s the most important thing a writer can do, a griot can do: Tell a story about people that an audience, who does not look like them or think like them or pray like them or whatever, can see some little bit of themselves in those characters and then find empathy for them.”
One of those characters is Anne, played by Ashley Bowen. Bowen described Anne as a character who was orphaned. Bowen added that Anne is relatable, as well as outgoing and willing to speak her mind, in certain instances. In joining the African Company, Anne finds a family, Bowen said. Though Anne’s background is not in acting, Bowen said, the character enjoys it. “This is a good getaway when she gets to step away from her job and just act with her community,” Bowen said.
To gain that understanding of Anne, Bowen took part in work with her fellow actors to develop an interpretation of the play. They went through various poses for their characters to create movements and gestures and thought about whether their character’s personality most resembled the element of earth, air, water or fire to consider how the character moves. They also considered how some modern performers, like Madonna, dance and move to inspire their characters’ movements.
Allen also developed an interpretation of the play based on giving audience members just the right amount of distance from the time period and characters. That distance meant the audience could see the characters dressing differently than people dress today and hear the characters talk about 19th century technology such as an oil lamp, he said. At the same time, he wanted the old and the new to come together so audience members could see themselves in the time period. He also wanted audience members to see themselves in the characters. Some of the issues the characters face are still familiar problems today. “It felt a lot easier to say, ‘Oh, that happened 200 years ago. How sad for those people. But we don’t have that problem anymore. And the more we began to explore … I think the more clear it became to me, we’re just replaying series of cycles,” Allen said.
Lessons may come from those cycles. Bowen hopes audiences learn more about James Hewlett, an actor portrayed in the play, and reflect on society today.
Everyone has a story, Allen said, and it is important to share stories with people in the next generation so they can carry them on and hopefully learn from them. “But at the same time, it’s important to know that if you’re not there to pass your story, then someone else will get to define the narrative for you,” he said. He hopes audience members think about what stories they want to share.
