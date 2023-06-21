The power of welcoming

by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
Fatima Said fled Bosnia with her family in the early 1990s because of a violent war and genocide that erupted there. That started a 30-year-long journey to where she is now, executive director of Project FINE in Winona. This September will mark 30 years in the United States for Said, and in honor of World Refugee Day on June 20, she shared her refugee story and the lessons she learned along the way.
After fleeing the deadly conflict in Bosnia fueled by political and ethnic conflict, Said, her husband and two children, spent a stretch of several months in a refugee camp in Croatia. Here Said recounted the desperation and hunger, leaving many youth turning to vandalism and harassment with nothing else to do with their time. “I experienced that first, all those mix of emotions. ‘What is a refugee? Where do you go from here?’ Even in that tough life situation, I realized that I need to do something,” Said said.
During her time at the refugee camp, Said, who worked as a teacher in Bosnia before the war, collaborated with those in charge of the camp and other refugees to inspire people and improve the conditions of the camp. Said formed a classroom and a place for children to get haircuts with a goal of bringing some sense of normalcy to the refugee life.
When Said first got the opportunity to leave the refugee camp and go to the United States, she hesitated. Said received refugee immigration papers from her brother, who had gone to the United States in June 1991, but hoping the conflict in Bosnia would end soon and fearing what moving to another country so far away would mean, she hid the papers from her family. Just two months later a refugee resettlement agency called asking for Said by name and she came clean to her displeased family. The worries and anxieties about coming to America were settled when Said and her family were welcomed at the Rochester International Airport in Minnesota in December 1993.
“My own people forced me out from my own land, from my own home, and there are strangers opening their doors and their hearts to me and my family. The feeling of that joy and appreciation in my heart — immediately, I knew that I arrived to the place where I can build a new life,” Said said.
Among the welcoming party of people holding fruit baskets and flower bouquets at the airport were members of the Saint Francis Church of Rochester who took Said and her family to Assisi Heights where the Rochester Franciscan sisters gave them a place to stay. Said noted that the sisters took down all the religious iconography to make Said and her family feel more welcome. After such an eventful day, Said questioned if any of it was real, if kindness like that was real. “The emotions of that kindness and that welcoming are hard to describe. They instilled in me, at that first night, passion for what I'm doing today for refugees and immigrants in our region,” Said said. Today, Said is executive director of Project FINE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping newcomers integrate into the community.
As her family settled in, Said’s daughter and brother attended college and her husband got a job as a translator at the Mayo Clinic. Said, the only one of her family who did not speak English, began learning and attended a job fair in March 1994 with her brother. At the fair Said got her first interview with Childcare Resources Center of Rochester, now called Head Start. To prepare for the interview, Said's brother had her memorize 20 popular interview questions and 20 responses and quizzed her on them. Despite struggling some during the interview, and not understanding one question, Said got a callback and was hired as an assistant teacher. “That was so significant for me. I thought that I would never be in the classroom, that I never would be able to speak enough to work with children,” Said said.
The first year was a struggle, according to Said, but she learned a lot. Said emphasized the importance of jobs for newcomers: “Everything starts with a job. Once we have a job, the building of that new life will come. But a job is most important for us. I hope that our community will continue to support those newcomers and be more welcoming and inclusive for all of us,” she said.
In the following years Said became a lead teacher and spent 12 years as the director of the Head Start program before accepting the position of executive director of Project FINE in 2005. In this new role Said got to combine her two passions, education and social justice. Said stated, “The mission of Project FINE — what we do here in Winona, in this region, of supporting refugees and immigrants, is not just my professional mission, it's my life mission. I truly believe that if we support newcomers and give them information and tools and kindness and welcome greetings, that people will continue that and pay forward and continue to build that better community, better for other new people that are coming.”
Said commented that today there are more displaced people than ever before and stressed the importance of providing kindness, community, and a sense of belonging. “Diversity is our reality. Inclusion is our choice,” she said.
Said expressed a deep gratitude for all the kindness and community she has felt. “I sincerely feel like I totally belong here,” she said. “I always say, ‘I'm a Minnesota woman with a beautiful accent and a very interesting name.’”
In celebration of World Refugee Day on June 20, Project FINE hosted a tree planting in St. Charles and will start a new tradition called Love Letter to My Community. Project FINE began collecting love letters this week and will continue until they are put on display in September for Welcoming Week. Check out Project FINE’s website for the letter template. Completed letters can be mailed to Project Fine at 202 West Third Street or dropped off in person.
