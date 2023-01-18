The robotic surgical assistant

by CESAR SALAZAR
Da Vinci is set to debut as Winona Health’s newest surgical assistant, but patients shouldn't be frightened about a 15th century Italian inventor conducting medical procedures on them. Rather, da Vinci is a new intricate surgery robot acquired by the hospital. Winona Health is planning to conduct the first general surgery featuring the robot later this month and hopes to open the door for other procedures in the future.
The da Vinci is a “one-of-a-kind” surgical system, developed by medical company Intuitive, is a three-piece robotic tool composed of a surgeon console, a vision cart, and a patient cart available for doctors for more precise medical procedures, Winona Health staff explained. According to Intuitive, the robot has helped perform over 10 million surgeries, and Winona Health is looking to add to that number.
The da Vinci system isn’t an automated machine and still requires a human touch. A surgeon sits at the robot’s console that features precise controls to move around tiny medical tools. The controls are one-to-one with the operator’s hand movements, with the surgeons being able to pinch, rotate, strafe side-to-side, move forward and backward, and go up and down on the controls. The patient cart, or robot, features a camera that delivers a high-resolution 3D image to the operating doctor and several arms with medical tool attachment points. The robot is also assisted by a medical operation team to change medical instruments as needed and assist the doctors. The final piece is a vision console that shows the operating team the doctor’s point of view. Winona Health Director of Surgical Services Angie Johannes added that with the new system in place, the operating doctors could even scrub out — take off their medical gowns — and be outside of the sterilized surgical room if need be.
Johannes explained that, among other benefits, procedures done with the new da Vinci robot can take as little as 15 minutes to complete and are much less invasive when compared to traditional laparoscopic or open surgeries. “It’s a tool that’s used to perform a surgery that can be performed with using other tools,” Johannes said. “The robot has those particular enhancements for the surgeon, and for patient outcomes, [information shows] that they have a decreased time away from work, they have decreased amount of time where they have restrictions, they’re healing faster, they have less postoperative pain, and they’re taking less medication postoperatively to manage any of their pain. Those are just a couple of patient outcomes that are definitely a benefit of having robotic-assisted surgery as a primary approach.”
Johannes said the hospital ordered the da Vinci system last fall and is looking to start using it for general surgeries, such as hernia repairs, appendix removal, and gallbladder removal. One general surgery is already slated to be done with the robot later this month, according to Johannes. Winona Health is also planning to expand to obstetrics and gynecology procedures later in the year, Johannes added.
Winona Health has been training doctors and nurses since the system arrived, according to Johannes. The system requires several days’ worth of in-person, online, and observatory training before an operator can use the system for surgeries, she said.
“We’ve talked about this for a long time,” Johannes said. She explained that one general surgeon, Dr. Colin Kennedy, had been brought on to Winona Health last year as a strong advocate for the da Vinci system, with him being competently trained on the system throughout his entire doctor residency program. She continued, “Then, we decided together as a facility that we needed to have this equipment. It is a recruitment tool; many of the upcoming surgeons that are going through medical school are being trained on this device, so we wanted to be able to provide this and be able to meet the skills that residents are currently going through in medical school today.” She added that another general surgeon, Dr. Matt Broghammer, was also trained to use the system.
However, not all medical procedures would benefit from being done with the new da Vinci system, Winona Health staff said. “It’s important for the surgeon to work with the patient specifically, because maybe not everybody is a candidate for robotic-assisted surgery,” Johannes said. “It’s really important for patients to work very closely with their surgeon and determine if that is the best approach.”
Kennedy explained that while the da Vinci system will be used for some procedures and not for others, he doesn’t want patients to think they’re getting an inferior surgery if they have a non-robotic procedure. “It’s something that Dr. Broghammer and I think about every time we talk to a patient and plan a surgery of what’s the best way to get an ideal outcome for this person,” Kennedy said. “If that happens to be with the robot, that’s great. If not, that’s great too.” He continued, “It’s just a different way of approaching that.”
