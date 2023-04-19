by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Former Winonan Arch McGill translated messages during the Korean War, became a leader at companies including AT&T and IBM and enjoyed being outdoors while skiing and riding his motorcycle. He recently passed away, and his wife and sister shared their experiences with him.
Charlotte Brook Signor, McGill’s sister, said they grew up on West Fourth Street, close to their school, Jefferson. He had many friends, she said, and she frequently spent time with him and them. “We’d bicycle all over town,” she said. She and McGill would also ride their bikes to the river to swim in the summer, she said, as their uncle ran a beach there. “We were both avid swimmers … We’d swim in the summer every day,” she said. She and McGill would also roller skate, golf with their mother, and swing as high as possible at the school playground before jumping into the sandbox there.
Moreover, Brook Signor and McGill bicycled to go to work at their mother and father’s restaurant on the corner of Third and Main streets, she said. There, they learned about keeping the business’ books, being friendly and serving others, she said. They would walk to the bank at the end of the day with their earnings and talk with businessmen along the way, she said.
Later, McGill got a motorcycle to go to his job making silos in Winona’s west end, Brook Signor said.
Animals also played a role in their family life. They raised golden retrievers, and during World War II, they brought up chickens, Brook Signor said. McGill also had homing pigeons.
Skiing was another one of McGill’s passions, and he began with it in Winona, when he would ski at Woodlawn Cemetery, wife Jeannie McGill said.
While attending Jefferson and high school in Winona, Brook Signor said she and Arch McGill appreciated their education. “The teachers were fabulous, dedicated to training and educating the youth, and giving them the ideas they needed. I remember one teacher we both had taught us how to do trading, investment trading,” she said.
McGill “was a very positive person who made the best of everything, and I think growing up in Winona contributed to all those good traits,” Brook Signor said.
After high school graduation, McGill attended Saint Mary’s University for a few years before joining the Air Force. “I think the Air Force changed his life,” Brook Signor said. During his service, McGill was trained in the Russian language, Brook Signor and Jeannie McGill said. He then spent time in Japan during the Korean War translating Russian messages, they said.
McGill next returned to Saint Mary’s and graduated from the university. He ultimately became a vice president at IBM and AT&T, Jeannie McGill said. According to the New York Times and Ernest von Simson’s book “The Limits of Strategy,” he was credited with helping the former monopoly AT&T change its culture and adapt to a competitive business environment, sometimes with a brash style. He also began a consulting company where he worked with a watch and printing company. Additionally, he worked with venture capitalists to help them develop business ideas, she said.
Upon retiring, he and his family moved to Colorado. They also lived in Arizona. He skied, winning a Master’s championship at 65, Jeannie McGill said. They also golfed and hiked, she said. “He loved to master things and go fast,” she said. He toured on his motorcycle, she said, going throughout the U.S, eastern Europe and some countries in South America. “He just loved the motorcycle, the freedom; he loved backroads,” she said. She added, “He loved going to local diners and talking to people in the different towns.”
McGill liked to be committed to ideals but stay grounded in reality, Brook Signor said. “He always said you can make a difference, everyone can in this world, so don’t run from a reality of rapid change,” she said.
“He was a relentless reader and lover of life,” Jeannie McGill said.
