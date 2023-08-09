Theater group builds bonds with 'Snoopy!'

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Creating a positive environment was Seamus Schwaba’s main goal when the high school student started the community theater group Sugarloaf Theatre last year. “It’s really about helping everyone feel successful by bringing people together and using everyone’s best skills …” he said.
Since Sugarloaf Theatre’s first show last summer, the organization has held a 24-hour theater event. Last December, the group wrote, produced and performed three original short plays in 24 hours at the Winona Friendship Center, Schwaba said. The group next performed “The Rainbow Fish” in a collaboration with Bluffview Montessori School and hopes to continue that partnership, Schwaba said. The group also offers three-week theater classes for children ages six to 11 a few a year, Schwaba added.
Now, Sugarloaf Theatre will soon present “Snoopy! The Musical,” which highlights the classic characters and stories from “Peanuts.” “And we picked this one because it’s … family friendly. It’s fun. It’s upbeat,” Schwaba said.
Community members now preparing to perform in the production agreed. “I think as adults we have very few opportunities to get to just play and pretend and be silly and enjoy ourselves,” cast member Tali Nyala said. “And there's so much serious stuff going on. It’s nice to remember that there’s also a lot of joy and there's a lot of fun. And it’s great to make new friends and just to get to come and have a really good time with people.”
“I have always felt like theater is a place where we can just be, like, silly and, it’s nice because you don’t have to think about your worries; you’re just in another character,” cast member Nico Nyala said. He added, “When you step right in that theater you feel all the joy and laughter, that you're among friends there … And it’s really nice to meet people.”
Mary Stoltman, who has been part of several productions with Sugarloaf Theater, said she has met new people through each one. “And that’s a good thing, to get a chance to meet a new person, make a new friend, make a new connection, bring them into the fold,” she said.
Community members of all ages have participated in Sugarloaf Theatre. During the 24 hour theater event, Schwaba enjoyed witnessing a friend of his become friends with someone older. “I think watching friendships be made from people that would never meet others is my favorite thing,” he said. The connections may help counter isolation, he said. “So watching people find this place where they belong … brings me a lot of joy,” he said.
“And all these grown-ups come to have fun and do theater, and they’re really nice,” Nico Nyala said.
“You can just learn so much from everybody … It doesn't matter what age you are; you have something to teach, and you have something to learn,” Tali Nyala said.
Stoltman said the productions keep her connected to people in other generations. “And you think back to when you were that age, whatever it is — grade school, high school, college-age students. The times are so different, so it keeps me connected and related to what’s happening in their lives,” she said.
Starting a community theater reaffirmed Schwaba’s belief in theater’s power to connect people and provide a welcoming environment for them, he said. “And then seeing that work just cemented my belief that theater really can bring people together, and that it really can make people feel they belong somewhere and help people who feel like they don’t belong anywhere else feel like they belong somewhere,” he said.
