by CHRIS ROGERS
Three candidates will be on a primary ballot on May 9, and the top two will move on to a special election on August 8 to fill a vacant seat on the Winona County Board. Running for the office are Winona County Soil and Water Board member Josh Elsing, former St. Charles mayor Bill Spitzer, and realtor Pat Heim, all of St. Charles.
The vacant seat represents northern and western Winona County, including St. Charles, Rollingstone, Altura, Stockton, Minnesota City, and Elba. It was previously held by Steve Jacob, and his election to the Minnesota House of Representatives last fall prompted the need for a special election.
Heim and Spitzer officially filed to run for office shortly after the sign-up period opened on February 14, and Elsing — who had announced his intention to run earlier this winter — submitted his paperwork on February 21. On February 28, the filing period ended without any further candidates joining the race.
Describing why they are running, Spitzer said he hopes strike a balance between keeping taxes low and ensuring important services are there for residents, Heim stressed supporting farmers while protecting the environment, and Elsing highlighted his background in agriculture and business while supporting “small and efficient government.” For more on the candidates, visit tinyurl.com/4b4pfz7c.
