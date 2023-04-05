by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The clock was ticking down. There were only about 30 seconds left to solve a math problem for Cotter Schools student Eric Geng at the state meet. He had solved one problem, faced challenges with figuring out another and now had limited time to work through a last one. He answered the question as quickly as possible and heard the judges tell participants to stop and raise the paper with their answer. When he showed his answer, it was correct.
For the first time in several years, Cotter Schools’ math team of eight students made it to the state competition, where they earned sixth place.
It was the team members’ first experience going to state. At the beginning of the season, they did not necessarily expect to. Gradually, though, as they kept doing well against other schools in their section throughout the season, they recognized that they had earned a spot at the state meet. “… It was just great to be back at state. Being there in and of itself was an accomplishment,” Cotter Math Team Coach Eric Errthum said. He added, “We have a lot to celebrate from this year and a lot to grow from.”
There are five meets in a season. Each meet has four individual events and a team event. The individual events cover topics including algebra, geometry, trigonometry and probability. The team events combine concepts so students can collaboratively draw on one another’s strengths to finish the problems, Errthum said. To be as inclusive as possible, there is no calculus, Errthum said.
Students have 15 minutes to complete four problems for the majority of the individual events and 30 minutes to finish six problems for the team test.
To practice, students work through problems from previous years’ competitions, in some cases collaboratively and in others individually.
While practicing and competing, students learn about problem solving. “It’s more creative,” Math Team Co-Captain Joseph Row said. He continued, “You have to think logically and critically.” Geng said it is also a way for him to improve his skills with English.
Though going to state was new, studying math was not. Row, a sophomore, started taking part in math competitions when he joined the junior high math team in seventh grade. He wanted extra experience with math, and his sister had participated in math competitions.
Geng, a freshman and international student from China, felt he had a solid foundation in math, so when he heard Cotter had a team, he decided to join.
Errthum began participating in math competitions himself as a student from junior high through college. When he began teaching at Winona State University, he also wanted to get involved with math competitions again and ultimately did so through coaching at Cotter.
Being back in person, partially, was a new part of this season. It was a new experience to compete in person after a few years of meets being online due to the pandemic. Team members can now look forward to studying and competing next season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.