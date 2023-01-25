Throwback: The Drag-Ons of Winona

Winona, MN (55987)

Today

Snow showers this morning. Peeks of sunshine later. High 22F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then some snow showers after midnight. Low 7F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.