Throwback: The Drag-Ons of Winona

It was an offhand remark that I made in a story I was writing about the ’50s.
I referenced a young lady walking down the streets of Winona with the absence of stoplights of the time and the occasional car coming by. One of the cars remembered was a sleek, souped-up cruiser with a small aluminum “Drag-Ons” sign attached to the lowered rear bumper by chromed, welded links from the local Peerless Chain Co., driven by a scrawny kid.
These shiny, “cool” Drag-Ons cars of fellow teenagers were the envy of all. Their cars were powerful, “chopped” and trimmed — and elegantly exact with paint and trim. We were thrilled just to be up close to one.
I decided to dig a little deeper to find that the Drag-Ons was a Winona group of 10 boys banded together in 1954 into a car club. They focused on old deuce coupes and fancy two-doors of the 1930s and ’40s — to be lowered and chopped and boosted with lots of power by their teenage owners/drivers/engineers.
Some of the original club members were President Don Wanek (’49 and newer Ford), Gary Schmidt (’49 Ford), Don Angst (’50 Olds), Dick Sulack (’54 Ford), Victor Gottschalk, Terry Schultz (’30 Model A Ford), Bruce Eckert (’53 Lincoln), Henry Walch and Dale Eckert (’32 Ford). They were quiet, studious high school and college students on their way to engineering and teaching degrees.
Club President Fred “Butch” Prudoehl offered to the “Casual Observer” of the Winona Daily News in March 1960 that some of the Drag-Ons and their custom-built roadsters would be at a community car wash fundraiser. Butch’s car, a 1953 Ford with a 1956 Oldsmobile engine roared to life with a “stick shift, six carburetors and a lowered body only 1½ inches above the ground.”
Schmidt recently offered a remembrance of the cars and the club’s beginnings. “Every member made a commitment to safety, with member cars inspected regularly at club meetings by Winona Police Sgt. Jim McCabe or club officers,” he said. Schmidt recalls the excellent relationships between the club and the police department, including police support to create a drag strip in the community. Mrs. McCabe frequently attended their meetings.
A strong supporter
Unusually, Vassar-educated and high-brow world traveler Gretchen (Leicht) Lamberton, the “Casual Observer” of the Winona Daily News for many years, was a strong supporter of the group, keeping track of their events and activities into the 1960s.
She was there to meet with Angst, Sulack and Schmidt as they described the new club of 10 15- to 23-year-olds in 1957:
“I said, ‘Hm, to one, ‘hotrod’ means kids in ‘souped-up’ old jalopies roaring down East Third Street or zooming around the corner of the Varsity Inn on two wheels.’”
“Indignant, they responded: ‘That’s what a lot of people think. We’ve got no time for those squirrels. We are committed to rebuilding to perfect mechanically, to streamlining, simplifying and having a fine, hand-rubbed paint — all the while working with club advisor Sgt. McCabe of the Winona Police Department.’”
“We want to set an example in safety and traffic observance,” Angst said. Schmidt added, “No Drag-On has been arrested for any moving violation.”
Just before Christmas in 1957, Gretchen reported that the club collected presents and four Drag-Ons cars loaded with 900 gifts were taken to the “forgotten people” of the Rochester State Hospital mental care institution. The hospital director reported to her, “These fine young lads are to be highly commended for their noble services.”
Some of the 25 members’ cars were featured in the April 1959 national magazine Cars and Clubs, and their rumbling V-8 engines and hand-waxed chassis were seen throughout the city, often featured in Custom Cars Exhibits at the Armory. They were waving and smiling in their cars and from their Club Safety Unit in the Steamboat Days parades of 1955 and 1960, usually just ahead of the Hiawatha Motorcycle Club members. Drag-Ons were also off to Waterloo and Des Moines, Iowa, New Brighton, Minn., and Elkhart Lake, Wis., for races and shows.
On occasion, they stopped by Emil’s Root Beer Stand on Sarnia Street or the Varsity Inn at Fourth and Johnson streets for a mug of root beer or a Coke for a nickel. They took their turn at Howie’s “juke box” or pinball machine at “the Vars” for another nickel.
For a $5 initiation fee, each club member received a Drag-Ons plaque and a supply of “Courtesy Cards” imprinted with the club theme “Courtesy and Safety is Our Aim.” Cards were to be handed out to motorists whom club members aided with flat tires, car starting and the like.
Other clubs of the area often cooperated in joint events: the Lake City Cam Jammers, the Rochester Cavaliers and the La Crosse RamRods. In 1956 the Drag-Ons sponsored a Driving Contest and Road-E-O with the teenage car group Road Runners at Prairie Island. A written exam, discussion and demonstration of safe driving practices and police-administered driving tests were given to determine winners.
Gretchen reported in 1958 that the Drag-Ons were “holding successful meetings every other Wednesday at the Lake Park Lodge.” A most recent activity was “planning a gala Carnival Skate at St. Matthew’s Church Roller Rink before the beginning of Lent.” The public was invited to all meetings.
Moving on
Gary said the club lasted longer than any in the state – “into the ’80s.” They were succeeded by a host of sports car races and shows, gymkhanas and rallies, often under the sponsorship of Twin Cities classic car and sports car clubs.
Gary joined the Army. Others were off to school. Sgt. Don stayed with the National Guard and his automotive repair business. Butch started Fred’s Body Shop and moved on to a stock car racing career at Tri-Oval, River Raceways, Eau Claire and other area venues. He raced in the Late Model Feature category with occasional wins and lots of sweat and grime to expand his love for cars. He remarked in 1971 after a race before 3,500 fans; “Darn! For just a minute there I thought it was going to be a better weekend than expected” – but then the engine froze up and he was out $400.
Fred took up bowling and sponsored the Fred’s Auto Body team, with frequent doubles partner and fellow Drag-On member Skip Ellings. Fred’s bowling career was as distinguished as his racing career. He stayed in the auto body field, with his business operating yet today in east Winona.
After Gary’s Army hitch in 1960 at Fort Knox, Ky., he returned to Winona and a Winona State College education – “Class of 1971 – graduate at age 31.” Angst went off to the new IBM at Rochester, Minn., and continued to work in auto repair for the years to come, serving customers with his learned skills and his Drag-Ons “courtesy and safety.”
Over the years, club members’ ’32 Ford “Little Deuce Coupe,” ’48 Mercury classic coupe with the raccoon tail on the radio antenna and the chopped and lowered Chrysler were all retired to the small garages of the West End of town, taken out by members for Sunday rides as they aged together. Some of those members get together yet today, some 60 years later, with strong leadership from Skip Ellings. Their 60th birthday cake featured an original Drag-Ons plaque that had been graciously attached to the rear bumper by the chromed and welded Peerless Chain holder. Still in evidence is the club motto — “Courtesy and Safety is Our Aim.”
Gretchen had the final say on the club in May 1957 when she lauded the club and members in print with “… if you see a customized car with an aluminum sign ‘Drag-Ons’ on the back, you’ll know it belongs to a very responsible, law-abiding young motorist.”
Kent Stever, a frequent contributor to the Winona Post and author of six Winona-based books, drove his dad’s 1936 two-door Chevrolet a bit, moved on to his own 1950 and 1953 Nash two-doors, but didn’t have the power to “go around the corner at the Vars on two wheels” as Gretchen described. Instead, he drove his sedan in a sedate, non-rumbling fashion that satisfied police, his future mother-in-law and soon-to-be wife of over 60 years.
