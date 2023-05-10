by CHRIS ROGERS
A coin toss may be needed to decide the results of yesterday’s special primary election for Winona County Board. Josh Elsing was the clear favorite with 456 votes, while Pat Heim and Bill Spitzer tied with 184 votes each. The purpose of yesterday’s primary was to narrow the field to two candidates for a special election in August, but at the moment, it’s unclear whether Heim or Spitzer will advance to join Elsing in the next contest.
Either Spitzer or Heim could request a recount. If they don’t or if they are still tied after a recount, under state law, county officials would decide the winner on Friday by chance, such as flipping a coin or drawing straws. In 2018, the race for mayor of Stockton remained tied after a recount and was decided by a coin flip.
“I’m actually headed to the casino because what are the chances of that happening?” Spitzer joked. He laughed about running into a supporter who forgot to vote. “I said, ‘Well, that was it,’” he said, chuckling. “Oh well, that happens, I guess. Very rarely it happens.”
“I think most people don’t want to think of it,” Heim said. “I don’t think many people have seen that before … At the end of the day, everyone worked hard, and I wish it wouldn’t have come down to that because now it’s just going to delay the process even longer.”
Spitzer said he wouldn’t seek a recount. “I trust our elections. I trust that they are fair. I’ve seen the voting machines. I’ve had experience with the voting machines. They are accurate,” he said. He added with a laugh, “I’m not going to ask for a recount. I’m going to put my trust in the coin flip.”
“I really don’t know,” Heim said of whether he would consider a recount. “I’m undecided at this point. Bill and I get along so well. Both of us would do a good job … Either one would support the other one. I personally don’t want to delay the process anymore. Right now we’re going with one County Board member short, and we need a full staff, we really do. I don’t want to delay the process.”
The county is holding a special election for District 3 (including St. Charles, Rollingstone, Stockton, Elba, and Altura) in order to replace former County Board member Steve Jacob, who was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives last fall. That County Board seat has been vacant since January.
There was low turnout overall, as is common for spring elections. Out of 6,436 registered voters, 824 participated (12.8%). During the last November general election in District 3 in 2020, turnout was 73%.
“Every vote counts, and it wasn’t a huge turnout,” Heim said. “I think you need to overall look at it differently in the future, be clear with people on where they vote, how they vote.”
Elsing did well in nearly every precinct, winning the city of St. Charles with 164 votes to Spitzer’s 59 and Heim’s 50. Heim won Mount Vernon Township, while Spitzer carried Saratoga Township south of St. Charles.
The Board of Canvass will meet Friday at 9 a.m. at the Winona County Office Building to certify the results and likely decide the winner by chance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.