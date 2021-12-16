by CHRIS ROGERS
Last night’s storms produced a tornado near Lewiston and a funnel cloud was spotted outside Nodine, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Throughout the area, numerous trees were blown over, and many homes and vehicles suffered damage. Over 100 people are still without power in the Winona area, according to Xcel Energy, and MiEnergy reported thousands of customers across Southeast Minnesota and Northeast Iowa losing power last night.
“NWS La Crosse storm survey teams have confirmed two tornadoes occurred Dec. 15th. An EF0 tornado occurred east/southeast of Lewiston, MN, and an EF2 tornado north of Neillsville, WI,” the NWS La Crosse Office posted late this morning. An EF0 rating means the tornado produced winds of 65-85 mph, while an EF2 rating signifies winds of 111-135 mph. Neillsville is in west-central Wisconsin, an hour and a half northeast of La Crosse, Wis.
Damage to buildings was reported in the Lewiston, Wilson, Nodine, and Winona areas, as well as in Trempealeau and Buffalo counties. Near Dakota 3/4-inch hail was reported, according to the NWS. Near Wilson on I-90 a semi-trailer was blown over in the storm, the weather service reported. The Winona Municipal Airport weather station clocked gusts at 52 mph last night, while a Trempealeau station measured winds up to 65 mph. In Plainview and in Harmony, Minn., gusts of 85 and 84 mph, respectively, were recorded.
North of Cochrane, County Highway 88 near Yeager Valley was closed due to a power line in the road, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department reported this morning.
Winona County Emergency Management officials asked local residents to share images of storm damage to help them document the damage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.