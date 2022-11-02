by CESAR SALAZAR
Despite its family-friendly aura, inclusivity and welcome to all small-town feel, Winona has its fair share of dark history and urban legends since its inception almost 200 years ago. Even now, Winonans and visitors attest to the spooky nature of some of the city’s locales.
From the origins of its namesake to the ghost of Pieces of the Past, Winona County Historical Society Tour Guide Lacey Korb presented some of Winona’s lesser-known tales for the Halloween season.
Winona is named after the Dakota legend of the first-born daughter of Chief Wapasha. According to the legend, Winona jumped to her death from the top of a bluff rather than marry a suitor chosen for her. The version told by Korb describes a woman whose lover was executed. “Her father executed her lover. She found out about it [and] climbed to the very top of a rock … where she jumped to her death to be reunited with her love in the afterlife,” Korb said. She continued, “So when [the founders of the city] came to Winona, they remember hearing the story and said, ‘You know what, this is a really depressing story, let’s name it after her.’”
Until the 1940s Winona had a well-known red light district. Dating back to reports in court news as early as the 1870s, houses of ill-fame — brothels — proved to be thorns in the city’s side for many decades. Extending along West Second Street, the redlight district attracted boatmen, railroad workers, and soldiers alike from around the country for the duration it was open for business.
One particular brothel at the time, now the Pieces of the Past store, has a particularly interesting spooky tale attached to it. Visitors can see a painted ghost woman in one of its upper floor windows, which is eerie enough by itself but also harkens back to a local legend. According to the legend, a former working lady of the ill-famed house was shot and killed by her lover on a set of stairs during an argument long ago. It is said that her ghost (not the painting) can sometimes be seen in the windows of the building.
“You’ll see that there are no stairs anymore. That’s been taken down, but they say they can see her floating on the staircase she died on,” Korb said. “She’s got a white nightgown with blood on her chest and long, blonde, flowing hair and she’s floating. She will knock things over.” She continued, “But our lady prostitute, she not only haunts and knocks things over. She will actually pay more attention to the gentlemen, so if you’re ever in there and you happen to be a guy, you best be expecting certain types of touches happening to you.”
Another ghost story Korb told involves another working lady of the red light district, tied to the painted mural near Third and Franklin streets. A building there was also formerly a house of ill fame before being made into a funeral parlor. The lady was said to have died of unknown causes, but her ghost still roams the streets.
“She wears a white nightgown with long, brown hair and she walks from the old funeral parlor/brothel building all the way down to the old Winona Hotel,” Korb said. “She walks this street looking for her long-lost love. People see her between the hours of 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. and every time they do see her, they see her from far away. They say that there’s just something about her beauty that they can’t just take their eyes away from. As they get closer to her, they notice that she’s see-through, but they also feel this deep dread, this deep depression. Seeing her makes you want to cry, so something terrible happened in her life to have that effect on people.”
Another smaller, furrier legend reported around the red light district is a ghost cat that reportedly rubs on people’s legs. Korb said that people have taken pictures of the ghost cat and said they saw a ghostly, white fluffy cat. Cats were typically used in buildings in the red light district to keep vermin out of the houses.
Korb mentioned other haunted locales, such as Woodlawn Cemetery and the Huff-Lamberton Mansion, but as they were too far out of the way for the tour, their tales were only briefly mentioned. Korb hopes that in the future, the historical society will plot out more haunted tours at other Winonan landmarks.
