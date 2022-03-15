A Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) train derailed near Minneiska around 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Twenty-one railcars came off the tracks on a section of CP’s line that abuts Highway 61. One lane of the highway was closed through Monday morning as crews worked to clean up the incident and repair the tracks, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. “There were no injuries and no public safety issues. All derailed cars were empty and remained upright,” CP officials wrote in a statement. The cause of the derailment is under investigation, a railroad spokesman said.