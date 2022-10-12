Treatment Court: 10 years of changing lives

by CESAR SALAZAR
For the past 10 years, the Treatment Court of Winona County (TCWC) has provided the community with a service that helps not just offenders but the general public. This past Thursday, TCWC staff celebrated its 10-year anniversary by looking back at its history and celebrating graduates and members of the community who helped support the program over the years.
Established in 2012 originally as the drug court, the TCWC serves as an alternative to jail for nonviolent drug offenders by rehabilitating them into the community with comprehensive plans to stay sober, find employment, find housing, learn and pursue education, and reunite them with their families. The program helps to prevent those offenders from repeating the crimes that put them into the hands of the law in the first place.
“This program has changed lives, and it's continuing to change lives,” Treatment Court Coordinator Carin Hyter said. “We're just so proud of all of our graduates over the past 10 years, and we’re so proud of our current participants. This event is really to showcase them and their families and really to thank the community.”
In its 10 years, TCWC has served around 90 participants, according to Hyter. The program has graduated 43 participants and currently has 18 people going through the program, she added. The program also has a recidivism rate — or re-offending rate — of about 15 percent in the past three years, according to Third Judicial District Judge Nancy Buytendorp. “How do we do all this?” Buytendorp asked at the event. “It takes hard work, community support, and of course, money. We have a team that works tirelessly.”
TCWC staff recognized the graduates at the ceremony, even having the program’s first graduate, Dustin Williams, present at the event. The ceremony also recognized community members and businesses who have supported TCWC in many ways. The recognized individuals and organizations included Winona State University program evaluation team member Alex Espadas, Winona County Board member Marie Kovecsi, the Winona Community Foundation, the Great River Shakespeare Festival, Hiawatha Valley Mental Health, and the first TCWC coordinator, Rebecca Church, among many others.
One graduate, Tara Brown, spoke at the event. “... It’s reunited me with my family and I wouldn’t have been able to do it alone — I had tried all by myself several times and failed,” she said. “So if it wasn’t for this program, I wouldn’t be where I’m at and I just have nothing but great things to say and give all my support to everybody. They put so much time and effort into us as people that they don’t have to. We reached out for everything in life, really. They’re helping us with all our life problems. It feels good to be giving back to the community and being a productive member of a community that I took so much from when I was using. I really appreciate this program and everything it’s done for everybody.”
Kovecsi has been an advocate for the program, pushing for funding for TCWC when it needed it back in 2017. “I’ve seen grandmothers cry and families are back together, so children are now back with Mom and Dad,” she said. “It’s just a lot of work on all sides, but it’s really important work. I’m just so happy we have this option here.”
