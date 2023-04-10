by CHRIS ROGERS
Trempealeau voters approved a tax increase to fund the operation of the village pool last week, with 512 yes votes to 192 no votes. Village officials and supporters said the measure will help keep the pool open and give local children a safer alternative to swimming in the Mississippi River.
“The pool is really a mainstay in the village of Trempealeau,” Trempealeau Chamber of Commerce President Todd Ondell said in a video encouraging voters to turn out on Election Day.
Village President Kurt Wood said that without the referendum, the village would have likely had to close the pool. User fees cover just a fraction of the cost of operation, he explained, and as the village faced a budget crunch, something had to give. “Honestly the board did not want to consider shutting the pool down, and it was about the one thing we knew we could take without firing someone,” he said.
Ondell said part of the reason for that budget crunch was the hiring of an additional police officer, which turned out to be more expensive than expected.
With the passage of the referendum, the village tax levy will increase by roughly $120,000 a year, which Ondell said would have a tax impact of $66 a year on a $100,000 house.
“I’m happy to hear that it passed,” Wood said. “The people care about the pool. It’s one of those that was really hard to decide budget-wise what we were going to do. We love the pool. We don’t want to close it, but we’ve got to get the people to want it too.”
Asked why he believes the pool is important to people in Trempealeau, Wood added, “A number of years back in early 70s, there were a number of drownings in the Mississippi River … And of course, there was no one teaching people to swim.” Part of the original impetus for the pool, he said, was “let’s get a pool and teach kids to swim so that, if they are on the Mississippi River, they do know how to swim.”
