by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Mandy Hansel has biked, swum and run her way to the finish line of every Trinona race. It was the first triathlon she raced. She began to look into completing a triathlon just as Trinona was established in 2009. “… I feel like it was almost fate that [the race’s founder] started this thing exactly when I started looking to do a triathlon,” she said. In June 2024, though, her years of completing the Trinona will come to an end as she takes on the role of directing the race. She, as the president of Storm Sporting Events, and her husband Bill Hansel, as its vice president, are the new owners of the Trinona.
“I honestly think this race is kind of an icon of Winona,” Mandy Hansel said. “You’ve got Sugarloaf, Bloedow’s, and the Trinona. So, it’s an honor to be able to take this over and continue the tradition of this race.” One of those traditions is a special award for those who bike Garvin Heights the fastest, Bill Hansel said. As participants tackle this extremely steep hill, they are timed, and this part of the race is known as the “Battle of the Bluff.”
Mandy Hansel said another aim is continuing to make the race friendly for beginners. “From my experiences being a beginner and experiencing Trinona the first year, it’s smaller. It’s more intimate,” she said. “You don’t feel like just a little teeny, tiny fish in a big, huge sea.” For instance, the race offers a start time for friends and family who want to compete together, so they are not divided into separate waves by age or gender like other racers. Volunteer “swim angels” are also available to go into the water with participants, if they are not comfortable during the open water swim. Top-of-the-line gear is not required to finish the course, she and Bill Hansel said.
There are two different triathlon distances, in addition to a duathlon, which includes biking and running, Bill Hansel said. An aqua bike event, in which participants swim and bike, will also be added. “I’m excited for the aqua bike, because that is kind of a unique thing,” Mandy Hansel said. “You don’t see a lot of triathlons having an aqua bike, so I’m excited to see what we can get, because it’s brand new for Trinona.” Bill Hansel said, “No matter which disciplines you are good in or you want to try, we have a variety of different events going on that same weekend.”
The Trinona will be a nonprofit race to support Storm Sporting Event’s work raising money for youth mental health services, Bill Hansel said. The organization has given about $31,000 to date from its other races, he said. “… With all our races, one thing I think is important for everybody to know is [that] a third of your registration money is actually a donation,” he said. “So two-thirds covers expenses — medals, food, all the race expenses — but we take one third and designate that as a donation.” The organization then sends those funds to other organizations, such as the Hiawatha Valley Mental Health Center or Family and Children’s Center, he said. Storm Sporting Events also has a goal of adding a scholarship program to support those going into the mental health care field, he continued. “… The Trinona is going to be that catalyst to expand from just helping these organizations with their day programs and other things we support to helping in the future with scholarships and actually bringing more professionals into youth mental health organizations,” he said.
The Trinona’s previous owners were Lindsay Sherman and Winona Mayor Scott Sherman. Lindsay Sherman said, “It’s bittersweet. We put a lot of time and sweat and tears into running the race, and it’s hard to let it go, but also we know it’s in good hands, and it’s going to be run by a nonprofit, which will help our community.” Holding a race for children, then seeing the children grow up to compete in the adult triathlon, was a favorite part of running the event for her, she said. She also appreciated the work of event coordinators and volunteers.
Likewise, Mandy and Bill Hansel both expressed their gratitude for the many volunteers who help make the event possible. “I feel like a lot of citizens in the Winona area, they really take pride in this event, and they come back year after year after year to volunteer,” Mandy Hansel said. “They want the same spot, they like the job they’ve signed up for in the past.” Some volunteer roles are already filled, she added, though there are quite a few months until the event takes place.
Drawing in more participants is a hope of Bill Hansel’s. “We want more people to be aware that this is here,” he said.
Storm Sporting Events began in 2019 as a trail race organization. The organization started by holding a race called “Storm the Farm.” “And we decided when we organized that that we would use that to raise money for youth mental health programs,” Mandy Hansel said, adding that she and Bill Hansel were inspired by both having children who experienced mental health struggles. Since then, the organization has added more trail races, and today, it holds four each year — Storm the Farm, Storm the Park, Storm the Day and Storm the Bluffs — which include a variety of activities like trail running and mountain biking. The organization also hosts a trail running film festival. “That’s one thing that we really strive for in our whole businesses, is we want people to feel included,” Bill Hansel said. “We don’t want anybody to feel like there’s a time limit, or you’ve got to be a certain speed to be able to participate.”
Those interested in registering for the Trinona or volunteering at the event may visit www.stormsportingevents.org or www.trinona.com. There is also a Facebook group for those training for the Trinona.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.