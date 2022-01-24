Two young women from Winona were hurt in a head-on collision on Highway 43 south of Winona on Saturday. Fortunately neither was critically injured, according to police.
A 17-year-old Winona girl driving south on Highway 43 and an 18-year-old Winona woman driving north collided near Pine Tree Lane in Wilson Township at 6:03 p.m. on Saturday, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 18-year-old was taken to Winona Health with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers reported, while the 17-year-old did not need medical care for minor injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.