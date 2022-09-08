by CESAR SALAZAR
Two local residents were taken to the hospital via helicopter for life-threatening injuries following a head-on collision at highway speeds south of Winona on September 6.
At 10:51 a.m., the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) responded to a two-vehicle accident near Highway 43, south of Northwood Drive in Wilson Township. According to the reports, a coupe traveling southbound on Highway 43 collided head-on with a northbound pickup truck at highway speeds. The two riders of the coupe, a 28-year-old driver from Goodview and a 19-year-old passenger from Winona, were transported via medevac helicopter to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis., for serious to life-threatening injuries, according to the MSP. The 47-year-old Preston, Minn., driver of the pickup truck was reportedly taken to Winona Health for non-life-threatening injuries.
The MSP has not received any updates about the conditions of the parties involved and the case is under investigation. The MSP was assisted by the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, Wilson Fire and Rescue, and the Winona Area Ambulance Service.
