by CESAR SALAZAR
The city of Winona’s street repair season could hit the road later next month. City staff expect this year’s major street work on South Baker Street and surface road repair on West Service Drive to be finished by early fall.
The city is looking to spend around $3 million on road work this year. Approximately $2.4 million is funded by the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Municipal State Aid Streets (MSAS) program for the reconstruction of South Baker Street, and the city budgeted $550,000 from another state funding source, Local Government Aid (LGA), toward mill and overlay repairs on West Service Drive on both sides of Highway 61.
City staff plans for road work to begin on South Baker Street running from Gilmore Avenue to West Fifth Street, according to Public Works Director Brian DeFrang. The street will be totally reconstructed from the ground up, which includes new water and sewer lines, curbs, and gutters, he said.
Roadwork on South Baker Street was originally slated for last year, but city officials rejected all bids due to none of the contractors being able to have all the needed construction material before the Winona Senior High School’s school year began in September. Part of the project would have interfered with traffic at the high school. Following the city’s rejection of bids in 2022, city officials decided to save up the city’s MSAS funding from 2022 to use it in conjunction with 2023 allocation as city staff expected the upcoming road work on South Baker Street to be a bigger construction project, DeFrang said.
DeFrang said that this year’s road work on South Baker Street would hopefully be done by September. He added that at the very least, road work on the intersection with Gilmore Avenue — leading to the high school — would be completed before the school year began, so as to not affect the school’s traffic.
The city is also planning on doing mill and overlay road work on West Service Drive from Maceman Street to Kramer Drive on the north side of Highway 61 and Orrin Street to Sunset Drive on the south side of Highway 61, DeFrang said. Mill and overlay is a less expensive process of road repair with a smaller scope in which contractors scrap off the top layer of asphalt and replace it with new material.
Currently, the city is seeking bids for mill and overlay roadwork, which are due by April 12 and will go to the City Council for approval on April 17, DeFrang said. He added that mill and overlay work would start soon after, likely in May.
Next year, DeFrang said that the city is looking to do mill and overlay work on Parks Avenue. He said the city plans for street repairs based on traffic usage and conditions, with Parks Avenue seeing more traffic from the Y and Winona Health.
There aren’t any solidified plans for MSAS street repairs next week, however. DeFrang said that while the city is looking at its state-aid streets, staff haven’t decided which street would undergo maintenance. He added that around 20% of Winona’s streets are covered by MSAS funding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.