by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Community members can soon attend in-person meetings to learn more about Winona Area Public Schools’ (WAPS) $94 million facilities referendum. Election day is April 11, and early voting is taking place now.
The referendum includes two questions. The first, at $72.5 million, includes upgrading elementary classrooms and some high school classrooms, building additions at two elementary schools, remodeling the career and technical education space at the high school, remodeling space at the Winona Area Learning Center to create an area for activities and fitness, and addressing some deferred maintenance throughout the district. The second, at $21.74 million, includes adding a gym and some locker rooms at the high school, as well as remodeling current locker rooms, the music area and classrooms there.
To share information with the public about the referendum, the district will hold two in-person events, one on Wednesday, March 15, at 6 p.m. and the other on Saturday, April 1, at 9 a.m. The goal is to encourage conversations in smaller groups, Communications Coordinator John Casper said. Both events will take place at Winona Senior High School. There will be a short presentation, followed by opportunities for attendees to speak with various representatives at different tables about aspects of the referendum from effect on student learning to construction and tax impact, he said. The district hopes to have some School Board members and Superintendent Annette Freiheit present, as well as representatives from the task force and construction, architectural, and tax firms the district has worked with on the referendum, he said. “We really want to encourage people to ask questions, so we’re hoping to make some of our key district leaders and our consultants available to the public,” he said.
The League of Women Voters will also hold a forum on the referendum at Winona City Hall on Wednesday, March 22, at 6 p.m.
The district continues to update its webpage about the referendum, as well, Casper said, at www.winonaschools.org/district/school-board/referendum-2023. The most recent update includes a video with an overview of the referendum. The district worked with an outside firm to create the video. “They did a great job with the video, and we really wanted to feature … the teachers that this will impact, the parents and the community members who were part of the community task force,” he said, referring to the task force that reviewed facilities options last year. He added that the goal was to have individuals apart from district leaders speak to how the district arrived at holding the referendum and what approving the referendum would mean. There are more videos being completed now, he said, each addressing a particular aspect of the referendum, and the district plans to release them over the next few weeks.
The district is getting close to posting a frequently asked questions document on the website, as well, Casper added.
Moreover, there are fliers available in most of the district’s schools, Casper said. The flier provides information about the different parts of the referendum, how the district came to hold the referendum, the tax impact of the referendum and how to cast a ballot.
Registered voters in the district will also receive a postcard with information about polling places and how to access the district’s webpage about the referendum. The hope is for community members to receive the postcard in the next few weeks, Casper said.
Community members can vote now at the district office, 903 Gilmore Avenue, between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on business days. They must complete an absentee ballot application, available at tinyurl.com/4sycvfsz.
Community members can also vote on election day, Tuesday, April 11, between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. at one of the five polling places there will be throughout the city. Information about polling places is available on the district website, winonaschools.org, and Secretary of State website, www.sos.state.mn.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.