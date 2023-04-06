by CHRIS ROGERS
The search for Madeline Kingsbury continued last night and this morning without major developments, Winona Deputy Chief of Police Jay Rasmussen said this morning. The 26-year-old Winona mother of two has been missing since last Friday, and yesterday police called on landowners and residents in parts of Winona, Winona County, and Fillmore County to help by saving and sharing any security or trail camera footage and searching their properties for anything suspicious. For information on exactly where police are asking for help and what residents can do, click here. The family is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to her whereabouts.
Investigators continued to go door-to-door in the search areas seeking residents’ assistance last night, and a Winona County Dive & Rescue boat was on the Mississippi River. Police are searching for Kingsbury by foot, vehicle, aircraft, and watercraft, Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said yesterday. “I’d say we’ve had several dozen tips that we’re following up,” Rasmussen added this morning.
According to police, Kingsbury was last seen at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, March 31, at her residence on Kerry Drive in Winona, and was reported missing on Saturday, April 1. Police believe her disappearance was involuntary and said they are investigating the possibility of foul play and are concerned for her safety.
Kingsbury and the father of her children dropped their children off at daycare the morning of March 31, Williams said. She returned to her residence on Kerry Drive in Winona around 8:15 a.m. Her roommate reported last seeing her around 8:30 a.m. She never showed up for work in Rochester, Minn., that morning or to pick up her children that afternoon, and she was reported missing Saturday morning after her family was unable to contact her.
Williams said the father told police he left the residence in Kingsbury’s vehicle — a dark blue 2014 Chrysler Town & Country — around 10 a.m. that morning and when he returned, Kingsbury wasn’t home.
A van matching the description of that vehicle was spotted being driven on Highway 43 in Winona and Fillmore counties, and later on Friday, a similar van was spotted returning to Winona, according to police. Investigators asked residents of the search areas to look for the van in security footage.
Rasmussen confirmed that the father also lives at Kingsbury’s residence. The father was interviewed by police, but Rasmussen said he could not share additional details about what the father said he was doing that morning or early afternoon.
A Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) spokesperson said there are no suspects or persons of interest in the case at this time. Williams said there is no threat to the public.
