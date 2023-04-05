by CHRIS ROGERS
Local authorities are preparing for the “very high” flood risk on the Mississippi River this spring, driven by an unusually snowy, cold spring up north.
There’s an over 90% chance of some flooding on the Mississippi River, likely in the second half of this month, according to the National Weather Service (NWS), and a roughly 50-50 chance of major flooding that would rank among the top five floods of all-time in Winona, though still below the level that Winona’s levee is designed to protect. City of Winona and Winona County officials said local flood protection systems are ready.
“We’re not anticipating anything that would be above dike level or put extra strain on the levee control system or anything along those lines,” Winona County Emergency Management Director Ben Klinger said.
“The chance for flooding is very high, but we have to see how the melt plays out to see how bad it will be,” NWS Hydrologist Jordan Wendt said.
Snow up north may determine severity
Where smaller creeks and rivers in the area are prone to flash floods — the Black River in Galesville reached moderate flood stage and crested on Monday — the Mississippi River rises slowly and predictably. The NWS has been warning of elevated flooding risk since late February. The latest and last long-range projection, on March 23, cautioned the flood risk was “well above normal.”
Those projections are largely still on track, Wendt said in an interview last Friday. However, storms and snow across the Upper Mississippi River Basin over the weekend and this week added more water to the equation. Of particular concern, Wendt said, is the addition of snow to the snowpack in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin and continued below-freezing temperatures in those regions.
“What’s really driving the main flood risk along the Mississippi is just how much snow is left north of Winona,” Wendt said. “We’re messaging here in La Crosse, ‘Oh, high chance of flooding,’ but there’s no snow on the ground and the river is flowing fine. It’s a little hard to conceptualize that when you’re looking around and there’s no snow on the ground.”
There is a lot of snow upstream of Winona. As of press time on Tuesday, the snowpack across much of Northern Minnesota had the equivalent of over four inches of rain still frozen on the ground, and NWS forecasts called for three inches to over a foot of snow to fall in Northern Minnesota through Wednesday. Below-freezing lows are expected to persist in that area at least through the weekend.
The longer that snow stays frozen, the greater the chance of a rapid melt in April that could elevate the flood risk in Winona. “The worrisome aspect of this is we’re not melting the snowpack, so it’s staying there longer, and the further we get into April, the better the chance we’re going to get to 60-70 degrees, and if we get thunderstorms on top of that, that can really exacerbate the river levels and the melting,” Wendt said.
Conversely, “a slow and steady melt without additional precipitation on top of that” would lessen the flood risk, Wendt explained.
Trempealeau - Lock and Dam 6
At Trempealeau’s Lock and Dam 6, there is a 1% chance the river will reach approximately the height of Trempealeau’s dikes, 654.5 feet above sea level, according to the NWS. There is a roughly 20 percent chance of major flooding (651 feet), which would force the lock to close, and about a 50% percent chance of moderate flooding reaching 650 feet.
Winona - Pool 6
There is a 1% chance the river will reach nearly 22 feet in Winona, the height the levee system is designed to handle, the NWS projected. The levee has an additional two feet of extra clearance, 24 feet total, so flooding that would overtop the levee is extremely unlikely. “I don’t think it’s any kind of cause for alarm,” Wendt said. “For something like that to happen, you’d need very continuous rainfall that just hasn’t been seen before.”
There is a roughly 45% chance of major flooding (18 feet), which could block some rail lines and would be one of the top five floods on record.
Winona - Lock and Dam 5A
At Winona Lock and Dam 5A, there is a 1% chance the river will top 665 feet above sea level, which would be more than enough to overtop nearby dikes, (which is 664 feet in elevation). However, Winona County Emergency Manager Ben Klinger said that would mostly affect wetlands and river bottoms and the dikes do not protect developed areas. There is a roughly 20 percent chance of major flooding (661 feet), which would close the clock and be one of the top five floods on record, and about a 50% chance of moderate flooding (659 feet).
Lock and Dam 5
At Lock and Dam 5 upriver of Minnesota City, there is a 1% chance of the river reaching 670 feet above sea level, which could overtop the dike and would be the highest flood on record, according to the NWS. There’s a roughly 20 percent chance of major flooding (665 feet), which would close Lock and Dam 5, and a 50 percent chance of the river reaching around 663 feet, in the moderate flooding range.
Levee systems ready
Winona Public Works Director Brian DeFrang, whose department is responsible for maintaining the levee system that protects Winona, said the flood protection system has been checked and is ready. If it weren’t for the levees, most of Winona would be underwater. Winona’s levee system was surveyed and analyzed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and recertified in 2020.
The Mississippi River at Winona is expected to top 10 feet this Friday, when city crews will begin patrolling the dike and operating pumps to push out water that infiltrates underneath the levees, DeFrang said. “We try to keep the Mississippi on the Mississippi side of the levee,” he added. If the river reaches 16 feet — the NWS predicts there’s an over 50% chance of that happening between April 17 and May 1 — city crews will begin 24/7 dike patrols, he added.
“We’re prepared for it,” DeFrang told the Post. “They’re predicting higher water this year. They also predicted it last year, and it didn’t come to fruition.”
The chances of the river reaching 20 feet are low, and the levee is designed to handle it. Still, DeFrang said, “In 2001 it got to that 20-foot level. It’s concerning at that level. If you’re walking on the levee, and it’s at 20 feet, that water is not much below you.”
Elsewhere in Winona County, riverside campgrounds and boathouse communities will be at risk but are generally well-prepared for high water, Klinger said.
In the extremely unlikely event that it’s necessary, Winona’s levee could be raised using heavy equipment to add material on top, similar to sandbagging, DeFrang said. “There are protocols in place that if it gets to a certain point, you raise the levee. Don’t get me wrong; that would be a monumental task, but we also bring the [Army] Corps in at that point,” he said.
Comparing past floods
The highest flood on record in Winona (20.77 feet) was the infamous flood of 1965 when much of downtown was inundated and a massive sandbagging effort saved the city from far worse destruction. That prompted the construction of the modern levee system.
The second highest flood was in 2001 when the river hit 20.07 feet, according to the NWS. Flooding in 2019 ranks as number seven on the all-time list at 17.30 feet.
With NWS records dating back to the late 1800s, seven of the top 20 floods of all time in Winona have come since the 1990s. Climate scientists have warned that global climate change could lead to more extreme rain events in the Upper Midwest and worsened flooding, though NWS experts have said it’s difficult to know for sure whether recent trends are the result of climate change.
Stay tuned
The NWS won’t be releasing more long-range projections, but its short-term forecasts predict the river’s rise seven days in advance. Current and predicted river levels for Winona may be found at tinyurl.com/2kk7tb77, and other sections on the Mississippi River and other local rivers are available at tinyurl.com/2s4arut9.
“We always should be cognizant of changing weather conditions, but I’m not overly concerned as long as we stay in the moderate level and so long as there’s not a huge snow and rain in areas north of us," Klinger said on Monday.
Whatever happens with the Mississippi River will be predictable, and Klinger encouraged residents to watch for warnings from Winona County Emergency Management at www.facebook.com/winonacountyEM530 and NWS at www.weather.gov/arx, www.facebook.com/NWSLaCrosse, and twitter.com/NWSLaCrosse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.