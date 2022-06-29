Vet returns to Vietnam to pay tribute

by CESAR SALAZAR
Winona Vietnam veteran Jim Crigler returned to Vietnam over 50 years later to memorialize his fallen brother-in-arms and to honor Vietnam War service members and their families.
“I went there for the sole purpose of finding the actual crash site — which we did — and having a ceremony at that site,” Crigler said. “I did that. I took letters from the family and a letter from my roommate’s wife at the time and we did … a Buddhist ceremony and a Christian ceremony and I read the letters from the family. It was emotional but only because I could feel the spirit of those men there as I read those letters. I’m glad I did that.”
Former Warrant Officer Jim Crigler served in the U.S. Army as a UH-1 “Huey” helicopter pilot during the Vietnam War. While no longer serving as a soldier, Crigler continues to serve his fellow countrymen who died in the line of duty by honoring them and their Gold Star families.
Crigler began his journey to Vietnam when he was drafted into the Army in 1970, right around the height of the Vietnam War. Crigler trained to become a helicopter pilot at Fort Walters, Texas, and eventually graduated from flight school in 1971 to become a flight warrant officer. He eventually was ordered to Vietnam where he flew thousands of combat and resupply missions with A Troop 7/17 Air Cavalry and the 129th Assault Helicopter Company.
Crigler had a roommate and best friend, 1st Lt. Thomas Francis Shaw, while in Vietnam. Crigler and Shaw had promised each other that one of them would do a funeral escort detail if the other died during the war. The worst came to pass: Shaw died in a helicopter crash. Crigler escorted Shaw’s remains to his family in Fond du Luc, Wis., just as he had promised.
Crigler’s time in the Vietnam War came to an end and he returned home with a new assignment. Crigler was eventually given an honorable discharge from the Army in 1974. Crigler used the GI Bill and graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in business management from the University of Missouri. He went on to become the president and CEO of Winona Search Group Inc.
Crigler takes pride in being able to honor his fellow vets and their families. In 2017, Crigler canoed solo down the Mississippi to bring awareness to Vietnam Gold Star families. A Gold Star family is the family of a U.S. service member who died in combat. He also honors those families in other ways.
“I still fly a Huey,” Crigler said. “I give honor flights for Gold Star families with American Huey 369, which is a museum of flying Hueys.
Crigler recently returned to Vietnam to visit the crash site where Shaw died. “I didn’t go there for myself or to erase any memories or hoping to be something different,” Crigler said. “I went there really to honor the men that did their best for their country and died in the process. Those men were real, true Americans, and they took an oath to their country that included up to [sacrificing] their life if they had to give it, and they did give it.”
Crigler has been a speaker at various veteran memorials and celebrations, such as the one here at Woodlawn Cemetery and another one in La Crosse, Wis. The memorial in La Crosse was particularly important to him as it had his Vietnam friends, including Shaw, inscribed on it.
Crigler stated that it’s important to honor veterans for the sake of our freedoms. “If we don’t honor those that stood up and answered the call, that protected our freedoms, then who would do it for us?” Crigler asked. “Today there are 1.4 million people in our military, we have a 340-350 million populace. That’s four-tenths of one percent of our population.” He continued, “If we don’t honor those men and women that answer the call and sacrifice for our freedoms and stand for the ideals that we have, those ideals could go away. We don’t want that to happen. We’re the greatest country in the history of the world, and we need the strength of our military to protect our freedoms.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.