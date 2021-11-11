by CHRIS ROGERS
Over 100 people turned out to recognize local veterans at the Veterans Day ceremony at Veterans Memorial in Winona. “We invite you to join us in honoring those who have fought to defend our country and its ideals,” Winona VFW Chaplain Mel Bailey said in his opening prayer.
The crowd included numerous Winona Senior High School students, including several students who recently enlisted with the National Guard, Marines, and Navy. Despite the cold, rain, and wind, local volunteers stood watch throughout the night and day as part of the 24-Hour Veterans Vigil.
Retired Navy Captain Brad Peterson told the crowd, “We pause, we break from our normal routine to reflect and remember what it has taken and what it continues to take to keep our country free.”
Winona Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient Bill Bellman had hoped to speak at the event but tragically died of cancer last month. Bellman had asked Mick Alsleben, of Rochester, Minn., to be his second, in case he wasn’t able to speak. While Alsleben said the crowd had been robbed of the chance to hear Bellman, Alsleben had a powerful story of his own to share.
Deployed as a military police officer to Iraq in 2006, Alsleben helped train Iraqi police in northern Iraq’s Sunni Triangle, Saddam Hussein’s home region and a hotbed for insurgent attacks during the Iraq War. “Working at an Iraqi police station in 2007 was just about the worst place you could be,” Alsleben said, describing how the stations became a prime target for bombings and attacks.
The city where Alsleben was stationed had a sniper problem, he said. From the balconies of high-rise apartment buildings, enemy sharpshooters would take cracks at U.S. forces and their allies. One infamous sniper in particular had already killed six soldiers and wounded a dozen more, when Alsleben’s company was heading out on a mission, the veteran said.
“It had been my day off, but the sniper risk was great enough that they asked for another team to go on this mission,” Alsleben recalled. He volunteered.
With the streets full of children and the call to prayer sounding, a shot rang out and a bullet passed through Alsleben’s left ear, he said. Chaos ensued as the soldiers around him returned fire. A sandstorm prevented backup or air support from arriving, but Alsleben’s group peppered the sniper’s location with fire and returned to their base.
“That was a terrible day for me, and there would be more,” Alsleben said. While he survived, he said that, over the course of their service, in his company alone two soldiers were killed and 33 received Purple Hearts after being wounded. “There is probably not a single day that goes by that I don’t think about what happened,” he said.
After arriving home, Alsleben said that joining the Order of the Purple Heart helped him connect with other veterans. “I’ve come to realize it was different scenarios for those guys, but the same situation,” he said. He added, “These men deserve your respect even if you don’t know what happened to them.”
In the crowd, many veterans could relate. “You could see the emotion in his speech,” Vietnam veteran and Winona American Legion member Tom Slaggie said. “It brought that close to home.” In Vietnam, he added, “We had some of the same things, except in my time we had a lot of draftees.” Most would do their tour and be done, whereas in today’s volunteer Army, the stresses can build up over multiple deployments, he explained.
“That speech was really heartwarming,” Cold War-era veteran and Lewiston American Legion member Glenn Mueller said. Like Alsleben, connecting with veterans organizations has been meaningful for Mueller, who has served on Legion honor guards and burial details for over two decades. Being there with other veterans to honor a former service member, he said, “It’s a special feeling, and you do it so many times you think you can do it without choking up, but, I tell you, if it’s the right one, it’ll get you.”
