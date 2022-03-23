by CHRIS ROGERS and ALEXANDRA RETTER
When college students experience something as terrible as sexual violence, confidential advocates are there for them. After a lapse in on-campus advocacy services at Winona State University (WSU), students can now more easily access this help due to a community partnership bringing the services back.
Four days a week, Advocacy Center of Winona (ACW) Victim Advocate Emma Severson is in the corner of Gildemeister Hall, room 101, working as the on-campus advocate for WSU. The ACW support line is available 24/7 at 507-452-4453. “We’re just here to listen and support [survivors] based off of everything they need,” Severson said. The job has her talking with survivors about what they’ve been through and what they want. Sometimes she attends court hearings with or on behalf of survivors, helps them apply for restraining orders, or connects with them with other help. Most of all, she’s a safe person with whom to talk through the options. “They may not even know all of their options, so just being able to list them out and giving them the autonomy to choose feels a lot different than thinking that going to law enforcement is their only option,” Severson said. Where many university staff members are required by law to report sexual assaults, Severson added, “I am truly confidential, so they don’t have to worry about making a report if they don’t want that to be made.”
From 2013-2019, WSU had an on-campus advocate and sexual violence prevention education programs funded by an influx of federal grants. Professor Tamara Berg led the effort to win $300,000 Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Violence Against Women (OVW) grant in 2013, and a $300,000 extension in 2016. In partnership with the ACW, Berg said, “We created a whole infrastructure on campus to deliver gender-based violence prevention and services.”
Unfortunately, grant funding doesn’t last forever. A second extension was denied in fall 2019, and the money was gone by January 2020. “Some of those things that were in place under the DOJ grant started to go away because we didn’t have the funding,” Berg said. “The on-campus advocate was one.”
A university committee and administrators searched for funding and developed a plan to hire an on-campus advocate for victim services and a prevention education coordinator. Then COVID hit. Not only was there a mad scramble as WSU and colleges across the country closed campuses, but Winona State faced serious budget challenges. Olson said in the face of those pressures, WSU dropped its plan — for the time being — to hire a prevention educator. A victim services advocate would not be hired until three semesters later.
Without an advocate on campus, some students had few places to turn. Several times a month, Berg would arrive at her office to find students waiting to report an assault to her, she said, which could be an issue, as she is not a confidential advocate. “That was problematic, and I just realized that we needed something on campus,” she said.
Having the services available on campus makes them more accessible, Chair of the Student Senate Student Services Committee Elise Gort said. In some cases, several students who reached out recently for services would not have searched for help otherwise, she said.
Shortly before fall semester 2021, WSU hired an on-campus advocate — a WSU employee — to provide victim services. That person resigned at the end of the semester. The Winonan reported that in an exit interview, the advocate raised frustrations with campus leadership. Berg echoed that, saying, “She didn’t feel like there was a lot of collaboration.”
“When she left, the question was, do we try to hire someone else?” Berg explained. However, hiring in the middle of the semester is a challenge, Berg and Olson said. Instead, the school contracted with the ACW again, and Severson started work in February.
Oftentimes, students may not view advocacy services at a group out in the community, including the ACW, as being meant for them, Berg said. They may instead feel the services are intended to address domestic violence in married couples, she said.
If students feel their situation is handled well on campus, Berg said, they may stay at the university and tell others about their experience. “So I think having a campus-based center where … we’re creating that culture is what’s important,” she said.
For students without transportation, for instance, the ACW may not be as accessible as an on-campus location, Gort said. “Having it on campus just makes it seem less daunting to go find those resources that survivors really need access to,” she said.
“We want everybody who’s a victim of sexual violence, sexual assault … to access all the services they need and report it. So to the extent we can make it as easy as possible to do that, the better, and so it makes a huge difference to us to have those services available on campus,” Olson said.
Berg and ACW Executive Director Crystal Hegge also saw advantages to the ACW partnership. The staff member who resigned was the lone person working in victim services, Hegge noted. If she had to go to a court hearing or the ER with a survivor, there was no one to staff the office on campus, she pointed out. Now, there’s a whole team at the ACW who can back up Severson. If Severson is busy, calls to her office on campus automatically transfer to the ACW’s main office where someone can help students, Hegge said. Berg said that if collaboration was an issue before, there is something to be said for working with an independent organization. Partnering with the ACW was part of the original grant program because the DOJ knew, Berg added, “Community-based advocates are really the experts.”
“We know the community. We know the resources. We know where people can get help, not just on campus, and we have a whole team of people,” Hegge said.
Olson said that, eventually, WSU hopes to replace the contracted advocate with a staff position. “For now, we’re delighted to be partnered with Crystal,” he said. In the long run, though, WSU wants to have its own advocate on staff, he said. “It gives that person the opportunity to know WSU just through and through,” Olson explained. “When someone is trying to navigate that — a student has just had something horrible happen — [a staff member can say,] ‘I know exactly where that office is. I’ve called ahead. They know to expect us.’” Coincidentally, Severson is a WSU alum and knows the campus pretty well, but, generally, having that level of familiarity with the organization would be difficult for an outside contractor, he said.
In addition to a full-time staff position for education, Berg advocated for WSU to hire students to educate fellow students about prevention. She hopes peer educators can be hired by this fall. “To change culture, you need to engage students, and who better to engage students than other students?” she said.
Student Senate also supports prevention education and recently passed a motion encouraging the university’s administration to hire an individual to manage prevention education, Gort said.
Olson said he feels money could be found for peer education. With budget decisions pending at the Minnesota State Board of Trustees and legislature, it is still being determined what funding could cover the cost of an education coordinator, he said.
“I feel hopeful about the partnership moving forward and working with WSU,” Hegge said. She added, “Other universities could benefit from this same model.”
