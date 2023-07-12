by GABRIEL HATHAWAY
Winona Volunteer Services (WVS) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on July 5 for its new home, a 22,000-square-foot building that will bring all of its services under one roof.
WVS has been operating out of two decades-old buildings on Second Street for the last 20 years. In these buildings, 402 and 416 East Second Street, WVS has been running the food shelf and its thrift store, The Clothes Shop. In 2019, WVS purchased 77 Laird Street, an adjacent 65-year-old building, after Habitat for Humanity ReStore moved out in 2018, and used it to house the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. WVS plans to replace these three buildings with a single new facility that will house all of its services.
In preparation for construction, The Clothes Shop building and 77 Laird Street buildings were demolished in June. Burke said WVS could move its offices and food shelf into the new facility by April 2024. Its current building, 402 East Second Street, would then be demolished and replaced with a parking lot and loading dock which could be completed by May.
WVS Executive Director Sandra Burke said that the Laird Street building’s leaky roof won’t be a worry for VITA volunteers anymore, “There were massive leaks in our roof, they had to be very MacGyver-like in protecting the computer systems and their desks from the [sudden] rain deluge they would get from the ceiling after rain or after the snow melted. So we are bringing them under the new roof.”
Burke said the new WVS facility will make staff more available. “In years past, we had a separate building for The Clothes Shop and it required staff to leave one building, cross the parking lot, and go into The Clothes Shop building to answer any questions and to manage the space with the volunteers,” she said. “So this will just enable any staff member to walk into The Clothes Shop and be available for any questions or emergencies that may happen.”
“We're also hoping that by having everyone under one roof, that there will be new synergies amongst the volunteers,” Burke said.
WVS will continue to provide the various programs it is known for, including the food shelf, home meal delivery, groceries on the go, nutrition education, The Clothes Shop, VITA, and the coordinated assistance program, which provides those in need with vouchers or connections to resources to meet their basic needs. The new facility will also have a loading dock, drop-off lane for clothing or food donations, as well as an awning to protect those waiting outside from the elements.
Burke said that among WVS’ previous three buildings there were a total of 20 doors and this led to confusion about where to go for different services. “Even though we had signage, you know, they just don't know what door to go to. So we're hoping that the design of this new building makes it very clear to direct folks to the particular services and where they need to go,” Burke said.
At the groundbreaking, Burke thanked the WVS staff and volunteers, Wieser Brothers General Contractor, and the sponsors who got them there. During the quiet fundraising phase, 46 individuals and businesses raised $3.7 million toward WVS’ project. In April, the final public fundraising goal of $1.1 million was announced, and at the groundbreaking, Burke said only $917,000 was left to raise. She hopes fundraising will be completed by the end of September.
To give, Burke said people can donate through WVS’ website at www.winonavs.org or by check. Burke said those looking to pledge should contact her at sandrab@winonavs.org, or 507-452-5591.
2023 marks WVS’ 50th anniversary. According to its website, its goal with this new facility is to better serve the community with dignity for the next 50 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.