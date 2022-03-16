Volunteers power Warming Center

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
After experiencing homelessness and staying at the Winona Community Warming Center, two guests came back to the center to proudly announce they had found housing. “It was such a celebration,” Winona Community Warming Center Coordinator Katelynn Aufderhar said, adding that it was a ray of hope that lifted everyone’s spirits.
For about five years, the center has been a place in downtown Winona for adults experiencing homeless to sleep overnight, eat, shower and do laundry during the winter months’ cold nights. They can also get clothing and hygiene products at the center. The center is open every night from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. from November 1 through March 31. The center can accommodate 20 people a night, and about 45 different people have been served at the center since November 2021.
Volunteers, interns and staff keep the center running. Some volunteers and interns are students at local universities. Community members’ donations of meals, clothes and hygiene products also help the center continue to run. That community involvement benefits those experiencing homelessness.
“I’ve noticed there can be fear surrounding homeless shelters, but it’s really just a community meeting space,” Aufderhar said. “Volunteers are the community aspect, that a lot of times, people experiencing homelessness can feel isolated from their communities, so coming down here and being part of that connection just really helps.”
To foster those connections, those who work at the center strive to show care and consideration for those they serve. Putting a smile on the faces of people at the center, listening to them, and showing care and understanding are some of the most positive moments at the center, Housing Program Outreach Coordinator Patrick Michener said.
“It’s a really tough situation, so having people down here that are welcoming and friendly and can just be someone to lend an ear after a hard day, it’s not much, but it’s what we can do to alleviate that burden,” Aufderhar said.
Compassion and empathy come from serving others, Michener said, as does appreciation for the privileges in one’s life. “You learn a lot about yourself and maybe what … your biases are and what your preconceived notions are of people. And it can take you back and make you reflect upon what the thought process really was or why you thought that way,” he said.
Aufderhar has also learned that people can have a great deal of strength in tough situations, she said. “There’s always just that perseverance under it,” she said.
A group of community members founded the Warming Center, which opened in 2017. Ultimately, they contacted Catholic Charities, and the organization became the center’s sponsor.
In Winona, there is also the Day Center, which provides food and access to resources such as Wi-Fi during the day.
To get involved, contact Michener at pmichener@ccsomn.org or 507-458-2259.
