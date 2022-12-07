by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona City Council postponed the Disorderly Use Ordinance on Monday evening, pushing the vote on the ordinance until the next meeting on December 19. With City Council approval, the ordinance would allow the city to revoke a rental license, which could cause tenants to be evicted over continued nuisances ranging from an accumulation of snow on a property to drug dealing.
The Disorderly Use Ordinance would see landlords reprimanded for continuously problematic tenants by imposing fines and ultimately — with a City Council vote — suspending or revoking rental licenses for the specific rental units. If a landlord loses their license, the tenants would not be allowed to live there, as no one is allowed to rent without a license under city code.
The ordinance has been developed by city staff. The idea, as City Council member Steve Young put it during the meeting, is to “prod” landlords when no other methods of enforcement have prompted those landlords to act.
Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin, Winona Police Chief Tom Williams, and Building Official Chad Sommer presented to the City Council the history, background, and usage of the ordinance during an informational session.
The ordinance was set to appear before the City Council in October but was pulled from the agenda at the last second after a local landlords’ organization, the Winona Housing Association (WHA), requested more time to review the ordinance. Since then, city staff have met with the landlords to clarify the ordinance, implementing a few clarifications and some minor changes.
“We've gone through quite a process,” McMartin said. “We met with neighbors in May and June. We met with the housing association in June. This was going to be brought forward, but the housing association wanted to see the ordinance, which is certainly fair.” She continued, “This is about the city of Winona rental license that gets issued every five years. Right now, we do not have a tool in our toolbox, where we have multiple violations, [for] either nuisance or unlawful behavior. We don't have a tool to look at that license.”
“Our main focus is to work with the landlords and to help them,” Williams said. “Our landlord association is phenomenal from the standpoint of their leases and their agreements. My personal belief is that if any of this got to the point of these ordinances, the landlords would have already taken action on it either via their lease or through the eviction process.” Explaining that there have been a few houses with over 100 emergency calls since 2017, he continued, “So that should give you some indication that these are nuisance properties that have [been] chronic. The people living around them, as you can probably understand, are very, very frustrated that they have to live with that type of property surrounding them.”
The City Council allowed a couple of concerned neighbors that live next to the rentals in question to make a statement to the council.
“When you think of all the times the police department has had to respond — sometimes two times, sometimes three times, sometimes five times a week, sometimes six days a week — that’s how much of a problem was happening,” concerned neighbor Nancy Nelson said at the meeting. “Some people were calling the landlord and getting a response, but nothing ever changed.”
“When you have landlords who don’t answer you, or they don’t even have the right placard on their home, and the city doesn’t even know who lives there, they know, but they can’t get a hold of them … it’s a problem,” concerned neighbor Rita Jessen said.
City Council members Aaron Repinski, Mayor Scott Sherman, and Young voted to pass the ordinance. With only four council members present, and with City Council member Eileen Moeller’s nay vote, the council lacked enough votes to pass the ordinance. City Council members George Borzyskowski, Pam Eyden, and Michelle Alexander were not present for the meeting.
“I still have quite a few concerns about how this may affect tenants who [may be] living in the same dwelling with someone who is violating certain codes,” Moeller said, explaining her reason for voting against the ordinance. “I just have a lot of concerns … I’m worried that this could be harmful. I know we have a lot of homeowners who are concerned about the neighborhoods, and I don’t take that lightly, but I still have a lot of concerns about this.”
“We’ve gone through a lengthy process,” Young said. He continued, “The time has come to go forward with this. We actually pulled this back. We did a bit of a rewrite.” He continued, “It is a prod for the landlord to enter into cooperation, to actively work with the city to solve problems. The city has no right to evict tenants. That’s a separate issue; let the courts handle it. This ordinance that we are proposing and that I support forces landlords to cooperate with the city.”
“I did receive a lot of phone calls from residents and renters, and after hearing everything talked about today, and understanding that the landlords from the Winona Housing Association came up with this with the city,” Repinski said. “I did receive phone calls and my first question to those individuals was ‘Are you part of the Winona Housing Association? Have you talked to them?’ Well, I heard, ‘No, no, no.’” He continued, “I'm in full support of this knowing that the Winona Housing Association worked with the city.”
During the initially planned introduction of the ordinance in October, the WHA expressed concern with the ordinance and requested more time to review it.
After the motion to pass the ordinance failed, Repinski proposed postponing the vote until the next meeting, and the council voted unanimously to do that.
Introducing a new ordinance requires the City Council to have two different votes before it is approved. With new City Council members Jerome Christenson and Jeff Hyma getting ready to take their seats in January, the ordinance could potentially be reviewed by two different councils, as City Manager Chad Ubl and Young pointed out. With the council postponing the item, the ordinance is scheduled for a vote by the current council on December 19 and a second vote by the new council on January 2, 2023.
