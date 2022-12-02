by CESAR SALAZAR
The Winona City Council is reviewing and voting on an ordinance during the upcoming December 5 City Council meeting that would see landlords fined for frequent problem-causing tenants, possibly having their rental license revoked for that property and causing tenants to be evicted over repeated nuisances.
Under the proposed Disorderly Use Ordinance, violations that could result in eviction range from accumulation of snow and habitually barking dogs all the way up to drug dealing and prostitution. The ordinance allows City Council to suspend or revoke a landlord’s rental licenses. In the case a landlord loses a rental license, tenants would be kicked out of their rental property as no one is allowed to rent a property with a suspended license under the existing city code.
The ordinance was set to appear before the City Council in October but was pulled from the agenda at the last second, after the Winona Housing Authority (WHA) — a group of local landlords — requested more time to review the ordinance. Since then, city staff have met with the landlords to clarify the ordinance, implementing a few clarifications and some minor changes.
“During those meetings, we've tried to explain the position of the police department and inspections as to what we're trying to accomplish with the ordinance,” Winona Chief of Police Tom Williams said in an interview. He continued, “I think the ultimate aspect here is that if a property is considered for the disorderly housing ordinance, it does not automatically result in the loss of their rental. The property owner has the ability to come to the council and explain the situation to them. Ultimately, what we're trying to convey to the landlords is that we want to work with them to try and address the issues, no different than what happens when there's a noise complaint at one of the properties.”
There are few differences from the original proposal. Some of the changes under the new proposal include appealing to the city clerk versus the city manager, and clarification of what determines disorderly use. Now, a call for inspections or police does not equate to a mark against tenants and landlords for disorderly conduct, something landlords were concerned about, according to Williams. He explained that there might be cases where there's a call involving nuisance, but inspections or the police determine there’s no wrongdoing. “There are oftentimes properties that there’s a call where there’s truly nothing going on, and those are not going to be utilized to try and enforce the disorderly housing ordinance,” Williams said.
A determination of disorderly conduct on a rental property is ultimately at an officer’s or the inspection department’s discretion, Williams said.
Williams said the city had talked to landlords, but did not talk to tenants about the ordinance. Williams said that speaking to tenants hadn’t been part of the equation when the city was making the ordinance. “If it’s just a regular renter that doesn’t have police contact, this ordinance isn’t going to affect them or their landlord,” Williams said.
Williams previously explained that current laws against nuisances don’t address the problem. Currently, in order for any action to be taken, problematic tenants may have to be convicted in a court of law, he said. That process could take months before any outcomes arise, leading to more issues for neighbors and police. By comparison, the disorderly use ordinance features a quicker process to remove problematic tenants. “It gives us the ability, when we have compounded calls, to address the aspect of the rental license,” Williams said.
The disorderly use ordinance would apply to all leases in the city, and landlords can consider violations of the ordinance to be breaches of a lease agreement, which are grounds for renters to be evicted. In the case a rental receives a mark for disorderly use, landlords have five days within the warning being mailed from the city to appeal.
City code does not require a public hearing session for adding an ordinance, and city officials do not plan to hold a hearing for this ordinance. City officials have said they are open to receiving public feedback via calls or email. Mayor Scott Sherman said he’s received multiple emails regarding the ordinance, many in support of it.
Sherman said he doesn’t see a point to establish an ordinance like this for homeowners, as the city already reserves the ability to assess fines against homeowners for continued nuisances. The city could also currently assess fines for rental properties to landlords.
Sherman said he doesn’t generally talk about something that’s going to be on an upcoming agenda. He does thank city staff for the work they’ve put into the ordinance. “This is a tool in the toolbox,” Sherman said, explaining that he doesn’t intend for the city to use it very often.
City Council member Eileen Moeller said she’s waiting to hear from constituents over the weekend about the proposed ordinance. “I think that with stuff like this, we have to be really careful because this is something that could be misused,” Moeller said. “I'm still making sure that I fully understand this, because I understand the intent of it is to make sure that some of the issues that folks have had with rental properties can be addressed, but I also don't want it to be something where people are going to be over-criminalized just because they live their life differently than some of their neighbors. I don't want it to be something that can be used in a negative way.”
Moeller said that sometimes renters are perceived differently than homeowners. “I think that there is a tendency to make a lot of assumptions about people who are renting,” Moeller said. “I don't want, as a city, for us to be basically punishing people for not being able to own their own property, which is why I'm going to be looking at this very carefully and making sure that I have all the information before I vote on it.”
Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin was unavailable for comment, and Inspections Building Official Chad Sommer declined to comment.
The ordinance will be discussed during an informational session before the City Council meeting on December 5 at 5:30 p.m., with a vote scheduled to occur during the meeting at 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers at city hall. While there is no public hearing on the ordinance, citizens can contact their city representatives or sign-up to make a public comment during the public comment session set prior to the meeting on the city’s website.
