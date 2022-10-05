by CESAR SALAZAR
Winona city landlords could be fined or lose their rental licenses and tenants could be kicked out under a proposed city ordinance addressing nuisances and unlawful activity at rental properties within the city. The ordinance was pulled from the October 3 City Council meeting. City officials said the ordinance needed to be revised and clarified, and the Winona Housing Association (WHA) — a group of local landlords — requested more time to review the ordinance.
City staff said the Disorderly Uses on Premises ordinance was to address chronic problems with loud parties, underage drinking, and piles of junk, among other issues, but as the proposed ordinance was written, tenants could potentially be kicked out of their homes for minor infractions such as behavior that “unreasonably annoys” neighbors.
Prior to it being pulled, city staff — including the Winona Police Department (WPD), community development department, and inspections division — were introducing the ordinance for City Council approval on Monday. The city staff’s original intent was to address a few tenants and landlords in the city who have repeated offenses and complaints from neighbors.
How the ordinance works
The proposed ordinance would allow city staff to fine and ultimately — with City Council approval — suspend rental licenses for landlords whose tenants cause nuisances or engage in unlawful activity for prolonged periods of time.
Unlawful activities under the ordinance included unlawful sale or possession of controlled substances, mistreatment of animals, assaults, obstructing legal processes, and unlawful possession or sale of dangerous weapons, among other crimes.
Nuisances, as defined by state and city laws, refer to things such as piles of garbage, blocking a street, hosting loud parties, having open flames near buildings, dogs habitually barking, icy sidewalks, cottonwood trees excessively shedding, attractions for birds and animals (such as bird feeders), or simply being unreasonably annoying to the public. City staff iterated that they don’t intend to target tenants for minor offenses, but rather tenants with more severe violations.
City staff members said they would like to apply the ordinance to 3-5 properties, as most residential rental property owners are responsive to repeated complaints. “For years, we’ve wanted to take a look [at] what could be done for these premises where we have constant calls and there are violations or unlawful behavior that’s occurring,” Director of Community Development Lucy McMartin said.
Under the ordinance, landlords could stand to have their rental licenses suspended for up to 120 days or outright revoked, meaning landlords would be unable to rent out a specific unit. Under city code, no one is allowed to rent an apartment with a suspended license, so if a landlord's rental license is suspended or revoked after continued violations, tenants under that rental license would essentially be kicked out of their homes. Suspension or revocation of a rental license would require City Council action, and can't be processed by city staff outside of the presence of an immediate threat to public safety or welfare.
The police and inspections department would use discretion to enforce residential rental ordinances and determine if complaints about a nuisance or unlawful activity are legitimate, city officials said. Each apartment unit would be its own case and wouldn’t affect other units until at least the third infraction, when the City Council would have the option of sanctioning an entire apartment building.
For the first infraction, landlords would receive a warning in the mail and potentially an order to take corrective action. For a second infraction within 12 months, landlords would have to submit a report to the city of corrective actions taken, and failure to do so would result in a $250 fine and/or suspension of the rental license for that specific property for up to 60 days.
A third infraction within 12 months would see landlords having to pay a $500 fine and/or have their license suspended for up to 120 days, but if the infractions involve a commons or lobby area of a building, then landlords could face suspension or revocation of their license for all units in that complex. Four or more infractions within a 24-month span would see landlords paying a $1,000 fine and/or having their rental license suspended or revoked. Subsequent infractions would carry a $2,000 fine for landlords.
Landlords would have five days to appeal to the City Council once the violation warning is sent via mail. Landlords would be exempted from punishment if they can prove that they are in the process of evicting the violating tenants.
The ordinance wouldn’t require tenants to be convicted of a crime or other violation for landlords to be penalized. It would be up to the determination of the police or inspections department that a violation occurred at the rental. WPD Police Chief Tom Williams explained that this is due to the time it takes for convictions or charges to come through. “A controlled substance violation can take two years to work its way through court,” he said. “In the meantime, you could have three more controlled substance crimes in that time period and they just [keep] getting pushed out and the property just continues to function until a conviction comes through.”
City staff said the ordinance would only be used for chronic or extreme cases of violations. “I wouldn’t see that this would be used very often or that it would be displacing people,” McMartin said. “Only in an extreme case. Even now, when a place has violations, we work with the landlord. Our very last resort is displacing someone.”
Why was it pulled?
City staff had previously talked with a couple of local groups and organizations to discuss the proposed ordinance. City officials wrote that, “... staff met concerned citizens and the Winona Housing Association, regarding a proposed ordinance to address properties that have numerous nuisance violations. The Association did not object but did note that nuisance and unlawful behavior occurs at owner-occupied homes and not just residential rental properties.”
WHA President Dave Pringle said he did not see the final draft of the ordinance prior to Monday’s meeting. He said the association requested more time to review the ordinance.
Asked why the agenda item was pulled, Mayor Scott Sherman said that the city wanted to clarify the ordinance, including what jurisdiction served the ordinance and whether the ordinance matched state law requirements, and respond to requests for clarification from the Winona Housing Association. With the ordinance needing some changes, the ordinance was removed from the City Council’s agenda, according to Sherman. “We need to do some revisions,” Sherman said.
McMartin declined to comment on the ordinance’s removal from the City Council’s meeting. During the October 3 meeting, McMartin said city staff intend to meet again with landlords as well as people in the neighborhood who were having some issues which led to the development of the ordinance. “We’ll come back after we have further input and conversations with those two groups,” she said at the meeting.
Sherman said the ordinance will come back to the council in the future but he was unsure when. “There’s no hurry to get this done,” he said.
