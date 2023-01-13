by CESAR SALAZAR and CHRIS ROGERS
The Winona City Council is set to vote on Tuesday on a new public safety facility study. Under the new proposal, the city is studying up to eight new options for standalone and combined police and fire stations. City staff recommend not studying the current Law Enforcement Center (LEC). However, an option the city’s study would explore is the possibility of a new Winona Police Department (WPD) and Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) facility downtown, an idea county officials have not discussed publicly.
The city is looking to request $21 million from the state for the project, with a 50% match, totaling $42 million toward the project. Minnesota State Legislature is more likely to award funding towards regionally significant projects and doesn’t tend to fund local, standalone police or fire stations, therefore the city’s intent is to build a regionally significant facility housing various emergency services, which could include the Winona Area Ambulance Service (WAAS), according to City Manager Chad Ubl. The city would have to figure out how to fund its up to $21 million match. with staff recommending property-tax-backed debt to match the state funds.
The proposed study will analyze the possibility of accommodating the Winona Area Ambulance Service (WAAS) in a new public safety building, something that wasn’t part of previous plans. “If we would create a standalone fire facility, the city has approached [WAAS] and Winona Health about the possibility of having the ambulance service within a standalone fire facility,” City Manager Chad Ubl said. He added that other cities have gotten state funding for similar concepts, and the city of Winona wants to explore options that would help the project garner state funding by increasing its regional significance.
WAAS Director of Operations Andy Teska said Ubl recently proposed the idea. “At this point, we’re open to the discussion …” Teska said, explaining WAAS leaders haven’t explored the idea yet. “We don’t want to make any type of commitment without having the discussion.”
The idea for a new combined public safety building began over two years ago, with city staff and consulting firm BKV recommending demolishing the East Rec Center (ERC) to build a police-fire station while also constructing a new community center next door to house the ERC and Friendship Center. The police and fire departments have both been in need of new facilities for many years, which led the city to begin an initial study with BKV for solutions. One of the options presented from that study was for the city to pursue the combined public safety building and community center at the ERC.
Following citizen pushback and public input, the City Council scrapped the plan to build a combined police-fire-community-center at the ERC, and directed staff to go back to the drawing board on other options for combined and standalone police and fire stations.
Sites proposed for study
The new BKV proposal returns after a four-month hiatus. According to city staff’s proposal to the City Council, the city is looking at studying six options:
A combined police and fire station at the Central Fire Station block,
A standalone fire station renovation at the Central Fire Station block,
A combined police-fire station on vacant portions of the former Central Elementary School block,
A standalone fire station on the former Central Elementary School block,
A standalone police station at the former ProBuild block on downtown Second Street (west of the Winona County Office Building and diagonally across from the LEC),
A new combined WPD-Winona County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) facility at the ProBuild site.
The city is also leaving placeholders to add other potential sites and design layouts in the future, in case city staff need to research other leads, according to Ubl.
A brand new WPD-WCSO facility at the ProBuild site is an entirely new idea in the upcoming BKV study. “City staff has had discussions with Winona County staff about the possibility of a joint facility,” Ubl said. “I think that’s really been precipitated by the questions from the community about why are we not renovating the current LEC and having the police station stay at that location.”
County officials have not publicly discussed the possibility of a new WPD-WCSO facility, and it’s unclear whether the County Board is aware of the idea. Interim County Administrator Maureen Holte and County Board Chair Chris Meyer were not immediately available for comment on Friday. Ubl said he discussed the concept with county staff and he couldn’t remember whether city or county officials had initially proposed the idea.
Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said the idea for a new WPD-WCSO building was proposed to him at a recent meeting with city staff. While the current LEC needs renovations and repairs, Ganrude said, “This building [the current LEC] works, but if we can figure out how to pay for something new and combine with the police department, that would be fine with me,” Ganrude said. He said the county would be hard-pressed to ask taxpayers to fund a new WPD-WCSO station after the $28 million new jail, but if state funding is available, that might change things.
If the city pursued a new WPD-WCSO facility, the city would still have to find options for the Winona Fire Department. Ubl said in that situation the city would seek to build a standalone fire station.
City staff: Current LEC doesn’t merit further study
County leaders and some citizens have called for the city to consider working with the county to remodel the current LEC as a future home for the WPD. The city staff is recommending against it.
The WPD currently occupies the second floor of the LEC, while the first floor holds the WCSO. Part of the first floor and a large basement previously housed the former jail but are now largely unused. The WPD’s current offices are 9,664 square feet, and Williams said the department needs double that. According to county officials, 11,000 square feet will be available at the old jail once the new jail’s construction finishes this summer.
Most of that space is in the basement of the current LEC. Asked about the extra space last spring, Williams said, “I’m willing to look at any option, but at first blush, I don’t know many employers who would want to put all of their employees in the basement and expect them to be happy and productive.” He added, “I still don’t believe that a remodel would give us the needs of a modern police department — the training facilities, the office space, the security measures that should be afforded to people.” He continued, “I think the officers deserve a good workout facility and a good training facility. I think the public deserves a facility that they feel proud of to come in.”
Like many police departments across the U.S., the WPD has struggled to hire enough officers and is significantly short-staffed. City leaders have said a new station could help the WPD’s recruitment efforts.
The current LEC is not on the city’s list of options to study. In a memo to the City Council, Ubl advised against any further study of the current building, citing a report from construction management firm Market & Johnson that adding a third floor to the LEC is not feasible.
A letter from Market & Johnson Project Manager Tyler Schulz — who is working with the county on the new jail — indicated that adding a third floor to the LEC was an option prior to the construction of the new jail. However, now that the county’s dispatch center was relocated to a section of the building where new foundations and columns would be needed to add a third floor, Schulz advised that “the option of adding onto the existing LEC is not a feasible option.”
In an interview and in his memo to the City Council, Ubl described Schulz’s advice as ruling out the current LEC entirely. Asked about whether the LEC could meet the WPD’s needs without an extra story, given the additional space at the former jail and the possibility of rearranging the layout of the building’s other floors, Ubl initially deferred, saying, “Maybe that would be a question for Chief Williams.” Williams wasn’t immediately available for comment on Friday. Pointing to parking and storage needs, Ubl continued, “We have needs. The current LEC, even remodeled, does not meet our needs without an expansion.”
Beyond the WPD’s analysis, Ubl said the city had not done any additional study to determine whether the LEC would meet the WPD’s needs without an addition.
Last fall, the County Board discussed inviting the City Council to a joint meeting about remodeling the LEC. The board picked up that conversation on January 10. Holte said city officials were not interested in a joint meeting and suggested that conversations between city and county staff would be better. “They felt that if we have all of the elected officials in a room, that we might not be as productive,” she said.
Holte informed the County Board about the report that an additional story was not feasible and said she planned to propose a study of what other renovations at the building would be possible. In past interviews, Holte said the county had questions about how easy it would be to knock out walls in the sturdily built former jail and raised the idea of rearranging other parts of the building, such as having a combined reception area for the WCSO and WPD.
Holte said the county should conduct the study regardless of what the city does. “There is some limited information that has been provided … but we are currently evaluating whether to do a space needs assessment, either combined or separate [from the WPD]. But the intent is to determine: How can we use the space whether the city is there or not? Because we need to understand what are the parameters with that building whether the city stays or not.”
The County Board didn’t insist on inviting the City Council to a joint meeting. Commissioner Chris Meyer, who had initially proposed the idea, said the city’s stance was understandable, and the board voted unanimously to “strongly support” further discussion about the LEC with the city at the staff level.
Council vote on Tuesday
BKV stated the new study could be done in 6-8 weeks, around March. City staff are proposing to allocate up to $11,500 from the city manager’s contingency fund to cover the cost of the study.
The City Council will be voting on both the proposal for a new BKV study and the $21 million state bond request during the upcoming City Council meeting next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the city hall. City staff will be holding an informational session at 5:30 p.m. to present the BKV proposal to the council. The council will also hold an open public comment session 20 minutes prior to the start of the meeting, but commenters are not allowed to discuss topics that will be on the agenda for that meeting, according to the city’s public comment policy. Interested parties can sign-up to provide a comment to the council and read the open comment policy at www.cityofwinona.com/719/Open-Public-Comment-Session.
