Three candidates — Josh Elsing, Pat Heim, and Bill Spitzer — are running for the Winona County Board’s District 3 seat, representing western and northern Winona County. Election Day for the special primary election is May 9. The primary will narrow the field to two candidates for a special election on August 8, when a winner will be selected. For more information on the candidates, visit tinyurl.com/p5m9dvhp.
District 3 includes the municipalities and precincts listed below. A detailed map of District 3 is available from Winona County at tinyurl.com/4b5kxmm7, and voters can check a sample ballot and find their polling place by entering their address on pollfinder.sos.mn.gov.
Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the exception of Whitewater Township. Polling place hours for Whitewater Township citizens are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to a later start time for the township’s election judges, according to Winona County Auditor-Treasurer Chelsi Wilbright.
Early in-person absentee voting is also available at the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office in the Winona County Office Building (202 West Third Street, Winona) now through Monday, May 8. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the office will have additional open hours for early voting on Saturday, May, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, May 8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Polling places
Altura, Norton Twp.
Altura City Hall
225 N Main St.
Altura MN 55910
City of Elba, Elba Twp., Whitewater Twp.*
Elba Community Center
1125 Hill St.
Altura, MN 55910
*Voting begins at 10 a.m. for Whitewater Township citizens.
Goodview Precinct 2B
Goodview Fire Station
4135 5th St.
Goodview, MN 55987
Hillsdale Twp, Stockton
Stockton Community Center
8600 D St. N.
Winona, MN 55987
Rollingstone
Rollingstone Community School
61 Main St.
Rollingstone, MN 55969
Rollingstone Twp.
Rollingstone Town Hall
24643 MN-248
Minnesota City, MN 55959
St. Charles City
St Charles City Hall
830 Whitewater Ave.
St Charles, MN 55972
St. Charles Twp.
St Charles Town Hall
25010 County Rd. 119
St Charles, MN 55972
Minneiska, Minnesota City, Mount Vernon Twp., Saratoga Twp.
Winona County Office Building
202 W. 3rd St.
Winona, MN 55987
