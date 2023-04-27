Three candidates — Josh Elsing, Pat Heim, and Bill Spitzer — are running for the Winona County Board’s District 3 seat, representing western and northern Winona County. Election Day for the special primary election is May 9. The primary will narrow the field to two candidates for a special election on August 8, when a winner will be selected. For more information on the candidates, visit tinyurl.com/p5m9dvhp.

District 3 includes the municipalities and precincts listed below. A detailed map of District 3 is available from Winona County at tinyurl.com/4b5kxmm7, and voters can check a sample ballot and find their polling place by entering their address on pollfinder.sos.mn.gov.

Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the exception of Whitewater Township. Polling place hours for Whitewater Township citizens are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. due to a later start time for the township’s election judges, according to Winona County Auditor-Treasurer Chelsi Wilbright.

Early in-person absentee voting is also available at the Auditor-Treasurer’s Office in the Winona County Office Building (202 West Third Street, Winona) now through Monday, May 8. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and the office will have additional open hours for early voting on Saturday, May, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Monday, May 8, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

Polling places

Altura, Norton Twp.

Altura City Hall

225 N Main St.

Altura MN 55910

 

City of Elba, Elba Twp., Whitewater Twp.*

Elba Community Center

1125 Hill St.

Altura, MN 55910

*Voting begins at 10 a.m. for Whitewater Township citizens.

 

Goodview Precinct 2B

Goodview Fire Station

4135 5th St.

Goodview, MN 55987

 

Hillsdale Twp, Stockton

Stockton Community Center

8600 D St. N.

Winona, MN 55987

 

Rollingstone

Rollingstone Community School

61 Main St.

Rollingstone, MN 55969

 

Rollingstone Twp.

Rollingstone Town Hall

24643 MN-248

Minnesota City, MN 55959

 

St. Charles City

St Charles City Hall

830 Whitewater Ave.

St Charles, MN 55972

 

St. Charles Twp.

St Charles Town Hall

25010 County Rd. 119

St Charles, MN 55972

 

Minneiska, Minnesota City, Mount Vernon Twp., Saratoga Twp.

Winona County Office Building

202 W. 3rd St.

Winona, MN 55987