After the district’s $94 million facilities referendum did not pass last week, several Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) leaders said that they want to get feedback from community members on the direction they would like WAPS to go with its buildings and that the district still has facility needs to address.
According to WAPS, 65.6% of voters voted against the referendum’s first question and 66% voted against the second question. The first question included remodeling classrooms, building additions at a few schools and addressing some deferred maintenance, while the second question included adding a gym and renovating different spaces at the high school.
Meanwhile, the district is working to have geothermal HVAC systems installed at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko elementaries at a cost of $26 million. The district has issued bonds for $16 million and is yet to secure the remaining funding. The district plans for work on the geothermal HVAC systems to begin this summer, Freiheit said.
Superintendent Annette Freiheit said she thought the district would have to delve into community members’ reasons for voting no, to see if they thought the overall price tag and tax impact were too much or if they did not like some of the proposed projects. “I don’t have specifics without asking certain people, but given … the economic state of a lot of things, I'm going to guess it was just too large an ask,” she said. “So we have to consider what would be a more appropriate size for our community to be able to support.”
Communications Coordinator John Casper agreed that the district would like to hear more from no voters or non-voters about their ideas for district facilities. “We felt that this plan was the vision of people in the community. And obviously the people who showed up either by early voting or at the polls on Tuesday did not share that vision,” he said. “So we’d like to find a way to engage with them and see what they would like from their public school district.”
School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said, “Our needs are there. That’s not going to change. So how do we take the needs we have and help people understand maybe better what they are or why. Because we really believed that the academic part of what we were presenting was a strong message, about wrapping our arms around the community and providing students that could go into the workforce …”
School Board Michael Hanratty also said the district’s building needs are not going away. “So it’s going to be important we continue to have those discussions and discover what the community wants when it comes to those buildings,” he said.
Like Freiheit, Denzer said perhaps the tax impact contributed to the referendum not passing.
When asked about what impacted the referendum result, School Board member Jim Schul said in an email, “… We need to discuss this together as a board. However, I personally think the sticker shock along with the uncertainties of our economy fueled some concerns. I supported the referendum – so I need to hear more from those who did not [in order] to truthfully answer that question.”
In letters to the editor, some community members expressed concerns about the cost of the proposed projects, as well as investment in older buildings given that enrollment has declined. Some favored investing in only deferred maintenance projects or consolidating the district’s schools.
Denzer and Casper also said there were other ways information could have been shared, questioning if there were opportunities to have done more outreach or communicated with community members sooner before the election.
Looking to the future, Denzer said, “We need to let this settle.” The board is expected to discuss what steps to take next at its meeting this Thursday. Casper said building needs have not changed, so he thought the task force that studied facilities options last year could slightly change their priorities to fit the community’s or the district could find a way to bring the community onboard.
The School Board could possibly discuss conducting another community survey, Denzer said. The board could also decide to hold a work session open to input from community members and staff members, she said. Gathering input from the task force again would also be “a natural step,” she added.
When asked about the possibility of consolidating buildings, Freiheit said she felt the task force thought the community would not be open to doing so. “I don’t know if the board is wanting to go down that road. It’d need further exploration,” she said. “So there’s always that possibility, but I don't know at this point in time if that would be something that would be considered.”
“There’s not an absolute here,” Denzer said. “We may need to wrestle with [building consolidation]. But the board has been clear. We have six buildings that we are responsible for, that we owe [it to the community] to have the best services in each one of those buildings.”
Casper said past school closures have been painful, and he does not think people are interested in going down that road once more. “If we do, we’re going to have to do it together. So … we’re going to have to have more people step up and say, ‘This is the way forward,’” he said. If there were more community members who did so, he said, consolidation could possibly be an option for the district to consider, but as of now, the task force did not feel the community would support that path.
When asked about the possibility of scaling back the referendum, Freiheit said WAPS would need to consider more deeply the pros and cons of each of the proposed projects, as well as the impact of the geothermal HVAC systems. Denzer said the board would need to have a discussion about the option.
The district could also further show, with pictures from other districts that have them, what flexible learning spaces look like, Freiheit said. WAPS could clearly state how the projects reflect the district’s strategic plan, as well, she said.
