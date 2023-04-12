by CHRIS ROGERS
After hundreds signed a petition and scores of people showed up to speak against the proposed demolition of the historic Homer Town Hall, the Town Board voted unanimously Monday night to postpone the demolition and put the decision up to a popular vote next March.
For weeks since plans for demolition became widely known this spring, township residents have called for saving the over 100-year-old town hall, a former school house in one of Minnesota’s oldest communities. “Once you get rid of history, it’s gone. You can’t show this to your grandkids,” resident Dana Blong said.
On Change.org, 672 people signed a petition to save the town hall, and resident JoAn Moham said another 216 people have signed a printed petition. “These buildings inform us of our history in ways no book ever can,” resident Jeanne Nelson wrote.
Several residents said that the trio of the historic school house, the Bunnell House museum, and the historic Homer United Methodist Church work together to make Homer’s history come alive.
Citing concerns over the old building’s condition, the need for handicap accessibility, and the possible presence of asbestos, the Town Board had planned to use roughly $145,000 in federal COVID relief funds to demolish the old building, construct a new pole-barn style town hall while saving and displaying the old school house’s bell.
Supporters of saving the town hall said the Town Board was initially resistant to their requests, but at Monday’s meeting the board voted unanimously to let voters decide at the township’s next annual meeting, on March 12, 2024, whether to remodel or demolish the building.
“After all quotes and bids are collected for both options, this will allow all registered township residents to vote on the question of remodeling the current town hall or demolition [of] the current town hall and build a new town hall,” Township Supervisor Pat Prodzinski said. In apparent reference to disagreement over the proposed demolition, he added, “I think that’s probably the only way we get through this thing.”
That decision was met with cheers and gratitude from supporters of the town hall, who hope the township will use those federal funds and volunteer labor to rehabilitate the historic structure.
While Monday night ended in success and hope for supporters of the town hall, numerous residents also spoke out about the transparency of the Town Board’s original plans and its initial response to citizen input at previous meetings.
Township officials said they had been discussing the possible demolition and construction project for months at open meetings — notices and agendas for which were posted outside the town hall, as required by law — but that no citizens showed up or raised concerns. Residents contended the Town Board did not do enough to let them know about such a major decision.
“In 2016, the idea of razing the town hall was mentioned and met with such resistance,” resident Scott Shira told the Town Board. Given that, the Town Board should have known the community would feel this way and should have talked to its citizens about the plans, he said. “With the months of opportunity you had to talk to the voters, it seemed like it was never tried,” he added.
“I’m deeply concerned, as is my wife, by the process — or maybe a better term, the lack of process …” resident Louie Born echoed.
Other residents complained that the Town Board responded rudely to citizen input opposing the demolition at a previous meeting in March, with Supervisor Frank Fitch reportedly saying he had cold beer and needed to get done with the meeting. “After an hour of going in circles, I had had it,” Fitch said.
“We the people rule, and you need to work with [us], or you get off the board and get another job,” Blong told the board.
At one point on Monday, Supervisor Harlan Larsen interrupted a citizen speaker to note that he had lived in Homer Township longer than they had. He mentioned that a few years ago, he resurfaced asphalt roads across nearly the entire township. “When this came up, I didn’t have anybody come to this meeting and ask me how it was going to get done or anything … We got it done, and nobody ever complained about anything,” he said. “Not a soul out of Homer came to our meeting to find out it was going to get blacktopped.”
Despite the tensions, the Town Board dedicated nearly their entire meeting to citizen input on Monday and numerous concrete plans for improving transparency, communication, and input moved forward. Citizens offered to help the township start a Facebook page or website on which to post its meetings and agendas or other updates, an idea the Town Board supported, and the Town Treasurer Kim Skappel invited citizens to help the township get quotes on renovating the historic town hall. “We would appreciate anything you can bring to us,” she said.
“It’s not us against you,” resident Lee Seeling told the board. “We’re not going against the board, as such. You guys have been there. You’ve done things for us. But if we disagreed we didn’t have any way to do anything about it. This is only about the building. It’s not about any one of you personally.”
“We weren’t trying to hide anything from you,” Skappel responded, saying the township officials just wanted to make sure they applied for and made use of the federal funds.
Prodzinski told residents, “I think the main thing you should take out of this meeting is, if you want to be involved, you should come to the meetings.”
Blong commented on the more receptive, respectful tone: “If the first two meetings were like this, I wouldn’t have been here tonight.”
Skappel said the township expects to get the results of asbestos testing soon, and Township Clerk Rita Prodzinski invited citizens who want to speak at future meetings to contact her. Meanwhile, citizens discussed forming a committee to work with the board on the details of getting quotes, utilizing volunteer labor, and sharing input on the plans.
A few citizens said they supported building a new town hall, and a couple suggested building a larger facility.
