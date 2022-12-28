W-K principal returns to roots

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
When starting a new job, there are a lot of people to get to know; however, for a new principal, there are dozens of staff members and hundreds of students to connect with. New Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) Principal Justin Hanson read books to classes at the school recently to meet more students. He spoke with students about what they were looking forward to over winter break, as well. “And that’s just another way for me to understand the school more as a whole, but also to get to know the students and get to know them by name,” he said.
Hanson began in the role this fall after the start of the school year. He enjoys the challenge of being a principal. He also appreciates fostering connections with students, staff members, and families. “The staff here has been absolutely phenomenal and very helpful and accommodating for me,” he said. To develop connections with students, he spends time in the hallways and lunchroom. “I loved being a teacher, so building relationships with students is always, I think, a key to success, not just academically, but also behaviorally,” he said. He has enjoyed students who are excited for him to meet their families at PTA events. He also likes seeing students joyfully pick out their next read from the school’s book vending machine for their birthdays.
Hanson was inspired to come to W-K by his previous positive experiences at the school. He did his student teaching in a third grade class at W-K and learned a great deal from observing the work of the teachers at the time. “It was a great learning experience for me just to see what collaboration looked like at a high level,” he said. “All three teachers individually were outstanding, and then to see them work together and get to know the students and build the relationships … it was a great learning experience.” His daughter also attended the school for a few years. “I just have a lot of fond memories of the teachers that she had here and just the way that I was treated as a young parent, no differently than anyone else,” he said. “I always felt welcome, and communication lines were always open.”
“He has a tremendous passion for W-K,” Superintendent Annette Freiheit said. “He student taught there, so I think he brings a personal touch to that. He’s very excited to be there. I think he’s jumped in with both feet.”
Prior to starting at W-K, Hanson taught students in fourth through sixth grade in the Lewiston-Altura School District. “I just learned a lot from the different teachers and the different grade levels that I worked with, and because I worked in different subject areas, I was constantly learning new curriculum,” he said.
Hanson’s goals moving ahead include making decisions based on what is best for students in areas such as academics, behavior, social and emotional health, and safety. Additionally, he wants to provide staff with the resources they need for success. He would like to further foster connections with families, students and staff members, as well. “I believe that relationships are the foundation of being a human being,” he said. Furthermore, he aims to continue listening to those at W-K to learn about the school’s culture and operations, and to ultimately foster a school environment that is calm, collaborative and inclusive. He also wants to reduce large behavioral issues and address discipline by teaching students first what the expectations are. “Some students just don’t know that they’re doing something wrong, or they don’t know how wrong it could be,” he said. Lastly, he would like to improve students’ math and reading skills. While addressing behavior and academics, he would use data to analyze the school’s progress in those areas.
Hanson feels his experience with teaching different grade levels and different subjects will help him to put new curriculum in place. Substitute teaching classes at the school when a teacher is out has also given him a better understanding of the curriculum.
Freiheit said the role will be an interim position through the end of this school year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.