Wabasha, Ftn. City declare flood emergencies

by CHRIS ROGERS
The fatigue was audible in Fountain City Mayor Gwen Katula’s voice as she described watching her town’s park slowly slip beneath the rising river, waiting for the flood to reach its crest, and knowing how much cleanup lies ahead. Wabasha Fire Chief and Emergency Manager Darren Sheeley said, “It just tires a guy out.”
Katula said, “It’s not the first time Fountain City has been through it. It will go down. It’s just a mess to deal with it.”
Both Fountain City and Wabasha declared emergencies this week as the Mississippi River reached the fourth-highest flood level on record, and water closed roads and swamped basements in Fountain City and Wabasha.
In Wabasha, the flood waters inundated Highway 60, portions of Grant Boulevard, and other city streets. “We have two ways in and out of town, where we normally have six,” Sheeley said. The flooding swamped the lower level of Slippery’s Bar and Grill along the riverfront, and, Sheeley reported, “It’s probably safe to say there are 40-50 homes in Wabasha that are pumping water out of their basements right now.”
In Fountain City, flood waters closed off Highway 35 near Liberty Street, despite sandbagging. Heavy truck traffic was rerouted to the nearest highway — all the way in Mondovi — while, as of Tuesday, cars were diverted up the hill to South Main Street. Neighboring businesses were flooded. “Fountain City Ford, Wing Dam [Saloon] — those businesses are heavily impacted because they had to close and they had to pull everything out of their lots and their garage,” Katula explained.
Downriver, near the Midway bar, the Mississippi is starting to spill over onto a low-lying section of Highway 35. “If the river comes up any further, then we’ll have to shut the whole highway down for traffic,” Buffalo County Emergency Management Director Lucas Teska said, explaining local traffic could still get through on county roads and back roads.
That would cause a headache for Fountain City residents trying to get back and forth and for school buses carrying students, Katula said. “With these businesses being closed and traffic being routed other ways, there’s less opportunity for people to hop out of their car and patronize the businesses that are still open,” she added.
On Tuesday afternoon, the Mississippi River at Winona’s Pool 6 stood at 18.74 inches, supplanting 1997 as the fourth-highest recorded flood, and the National Weather Service predicted it would rise another 3-4 inches to 19.1 feet before cresting on Wednesday. In Wabasha, the river was at 17.03 inches on Tuesday and expected to crest Tuesday night. At Lock & Dam 5A near Fountain City, the river was expected to rise from 660.43 feet above sea level on Tuesday afternoon and crest at 660.8 feet on Wednesday.
“I’m hoping we hit that crest sooner rather than later because we would all like to see the water receding,” Katula said. “We’d like that water to recede so people can access their businesses and homes and get back to normal.”
“I hope we’re on the downhill side after tonight,” Sheeley said. “But it’s happened before where we’re going down and then we get a couple nights’ heavy rain and then we have another crest.”
Katula echoed that concern, saying, “I’m praying for dry weather here and up north.”
“If the rain holds off, then we can start to fall back down,” Teska said, “But it will be a long time getting back to normal. They’re talking the end of May before we get back to normal status.”
When the river falls, there will still be a long road ahead of flooded property owners in clearing out debris, drying out the property, and trying to prevent mold from setting in, Katula and Sheeley noted. Teska said the county will need to assess damage to roadways and culverts. “What I’m focusing on now is what kind of mess are we going to have to deal with when this all goes away,” Katula said.
River levels and forecasts are available at www.weather.gov/arx/MississippiRiver_SpringFlood_2023.
