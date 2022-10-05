Walk to End Alz raises over $64K

by CESAR SALAZAR
On a cool, cloudy day, Winona’s 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s got off to a great start this past Saturday with over 150 participants and over 30 teams raising over $64,000 for the Alzheimer's Association. The walk aimed to bring awareness to people living with Alzheimer's as well as support the association’s research efforts toward curing the disease.
The walk, held at Lake Park, featured a ceremony honoring Winonans who were touched in some way by the effects of Alzheimer's as well as recognizing the top donation earners for the walk. Participants in the walk were given different colored flowers representing how Alzheimer’s affected them: blue for someone living with Alzheimer’s or some form of dementia, purple for those who have lost someone to the disease, yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer's, and orange is for those supporting the cause.
Walk organizer Barbara Parker excitedly said the event went perfectly. “We have met our financial goal,” she said. “Look at all the people here who are happy … This has surpassed what I thought would happen in Winona, [both] financially and just the support of the community.”
People walked with all sorts of different colored flowers. One mom and daughter pair were walking to honor their mother/grandmother who lived with dementia. The duo had done so for the past 20 years. “Because of my mom, I started a walking group back in Arcadia,” Mary Ryan said. “ … We had a whole lot of family members that joined us every year back in Arcadia. My daughter Janet has started it through Winona here. I’m very proud of her for continuing this because it is really important.”
Ryan’s daughter, Janet Rumpel, raised over $1,600 individually for the cause and helped raise over $2,000 at RTP, the company she works for. Rumpel said she was excited “just to see everyone come out here for a great cause and to see everyone here.”
“I hope they can continue this walking and make people aware that this is a very serious disease and it can affect the young ones too, not just the elderly people,” Ryan said.
The walk initially aimed for a donation goal of $61,000, but participants surpassed that goal. The Alzheimer's Association aims to use the $64,000 from this walk, as well as others around the country, to find a cure for Alzheimer's and continues to develop and research any possible leads. Parker continues to organize for the association as a way to continue helping people after she formerly worked with an elderly care network. “My motivation is all I want to do is help people in this way, [and through] that I feel I can really help a lot of people,” Parker said.
