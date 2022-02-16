by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board members added additional days without class to this year’s school calendar in order for teachers to plan lessons. District leaders said the change may help address learning loss from the pandemic and mental health.
At their February 3 meeting, School Board members unanimously approved changing Wednesday, March 23, and Thursday, May 19, to teacher workshop days with no instruction for students. Teachers could use the time to revise lessons, for example, School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said.
“I think it’s the right way to go,” School Board member Karl Sonneman said. “I think the teaching staff, from what I’m hearing, needs this kind of opportunity for reengagement, refreshment.” He continued, “I recognize the concern about the amount of student learning time. This is not an easy time for any direction we want to go. We’re having to make a tough call.”
Over the course of this school year, the School Board has heard from WAPS employees about the stressors district staff are facing, as well as continuing efforts to overcome learning gaps, Denzer said. “And we really want the staff and community to know we are listening, and we feel the need to address these circumstances in a meaningful way, and also a collaborative way,” she said.
A similar approach to days without class recently worked, Denzer said. With the latest teacher workshop day, staff could spend the day working in their classrooms. Superintendent Annette Freiheit said staff feedback about that day was positive. “This planning time lets them be a lot more effective … Our teachers really need that time, because we’re finding students really have that gap from what we’ve gone through in the last 18 months,” she said.
As a result, in addition to the days without class in March and May, WAPS administrators would like to change teacher workshop days on February 21 and April 4 to work days for teachers, Denzer said, which would not require School Board approval. Typically, workshop days include professional development, while work days would include the opportunity for teachers to work on whatever they need to.
District leaders are working on plans for providing child care on those days in March and May, Denzer said. They are also looking into options for providing meals for students, she added.
