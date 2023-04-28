by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) hopes to find its next superintendent before the end of May. The WAPS Board recently set a timeline for its superintendent search and began to discuss what questions it would like to ask candidates. Meanwhile, community members can provide input via a survey on the traits they want the new superintendent to have.
The survey is available at winonaschools.org/search until May 7. Hard copies of the survey will also be at the district’s buildings.
The School Board will determine finalists on May 23, conduct the first round of interviews on May 25 and 26 and conduct the second round of interviews on May 30. The board aims to approve the contract for the next superintendent at its June 8 meeting. Superintendent Annette Freiheit’s last day is June 30.
Before the interviews, the School Board will consider feedback from the public survey, as well as the characteristics they would like to see in the next superintendent. School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said at the board’s April 27 meeting that the future superintendent having experience with education finance and community involvement is important, in addition to a background in leading a team of district administrators and staff members effectively. Board member Jim Schul said he favored the next superintendent being able to implement the district’s strategic plan.
School Board member Pete Watkins said he would like the future superintendent to have experience supporting those experiencing poverty, as he felt their stories were not highlighted as often in the community and the public schools could help them achieve success. “I think our superintendent should have an understanding and empathy for that,” he said. He also advocated for posting the job opening on several sites with the goal of reaching a more diverse group of candidates.
The next superintendent should be able to foster trust with staff members and the community, School Board member Karl Sonneman said, adding that has improved in recent years and he does not want to go back on that progress. “And it’s just so much better and more positive today,” he said. He added that he would like a superintendent who could collaborate with the board while understanding that the board does not want to be hands-off in its work and delegate everything to administrators.
The School Board meeting to determine finalists will take place at 4 p.m. on May 23; the first round interviews will take place at 3 p.m. on May 25 and 26; and the second round interviews will occur at 3 p.m. on May 30. All these meetings will be held at Winona Senior High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.