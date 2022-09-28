by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) officially has a strategic plan for the next five years in areas such as communications and diversity.
The School Board on September 1 approved the plan for 2022-2027 that features goals in the areas of student achievement, student support, staff support, diversity, equity and inclusion, and communication, outreach and marketing.
Among the district’s student achievement goals are meeting the goals of the annual state academic accountability plan, called the World’s Best Workforce (WBWF). Every district in Minnesota creates a WBWF plan each year. The goals include all children being ready for school, all third-graders reading at grade level, closing all opportunity gaps, all students being ready for career and college and all students graduating.
WAPS also set goals to fully implement MTSS (Multi-Tiered Systems of Support) and AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination). MTSS focuses on strengthening the instruction all students receive, in addition to providing help for their individual challenges. AVID centers on teaching and learning strategies such as reading, writing and inquiring.
In the area of student support and discipline, WAPS set goals to develop a code of conduct including restorative practices, or strategies that seek to restore connections between those hurt and those responsible, and to fully implement PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports), a system of reinforcing positive behavior and outlining behavioral expectations.
To support WAPS staff, the district set a goal of developing mentoring and professional development for all staff.
Regarding diversity, equity and inclusion, WAPS set goals to develop a professional development plan for staff and School Board members regarding bias and discrimination; put in place culturally relevant teaching, or teaching that draws from students’ backgrounds; and implement strategies centered on how people best learn, such as teachers clearly defining the goals of a lesson for students.
The district also set goals with regard to communications to create a community engagement plan and, based on that plan, to develop family and community engagement plans at the building and department level, as well. The district also set a goal of refreshing its brand.
School Board member Steve Schild said he would have liked enrollment strategies to be included in the plan, as well.
School Board Karl Sonneman said he would want the plan to be written in the words the community would use. “I look at this from the perspective of, is this a community plan or is this a district admin. plan, basically, and I still see it basically as the latter,” he said. “I think our problem continues to be that we don’t understand how to bridge that gap with the community, and the strategic plan should be the key document that bridges the gap.” He added that he viewed MTSS and AVID as strategies, not goals, and he would want civic engagement included in the plan, too. The School Board, with the exception of Sonneman, approved the plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.