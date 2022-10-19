WAPS at-large hopefuls address voters

by ALEXANDRA RETTER
Voters will soon decide who they would like to fill the two open at-large seats on the Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board. On the ballot are Maurella Cunningham, Nancy Denzer and Karl Sonneman.
Cunningham has worked in education. Denzer spent her career in education and currently serves as School Board Chair. Sonneman’s career experience is in law, and he is a current School Board member. Torry Moore’s name will also appear on the ballot, though he announced earlier this fall that he did not wish to be elected due to work responsibilities.
In interviews, School Board candidates described the role they want board members to play in the district’s operations. Denzer said, “So our job is to hire a good superintendent, then have that 30,000-foot lens on the district.” The aim is for School Board members to be aware of what is happening so can they provide input, she continued.
“I think that the board is our overseers of the district, and that involves maybe a bit more involvement than I think sometimes we get,” Sonneman said. He continued, “… Yes, the board supervises the superintendent, but the board has to do so in a way that it is the board that is running the district, not merely the superintendent.”
Cunningham said, “So the School Board needs to play the role of informers, meaning they inform the community about what’s going on in the district, and engage with the community.”
Candidates also discussed the role they want district committees with community members to play in advising the School Board. “I think all those advisory committees should regularly report to the school district, and in so doing, they’re also reporting to the community,” Cunningham said.
Denzer said WAPS’ committees are advisory, and she would want them to continue playing that role.
Sonneman said he considers community members to be part of the committees, and the committees as a whole advise the School Board. “I think the board are the key community members, in terms of representing the community into the district,” he added. He said that School Board members are open to hearing from the public, and district staff such as principals and teachers regularly communicate with community members who have students. “And singularly saying that you need a separate voice of community members on committees ignores too much of that,” he said. “But at the same time, having community members on committees is essential.”
Additionally, candidates shared their perspectives on equity in the district. When asked about whether the district faces equity issues, Sonneman said, “I mean, it does. I think we have to be realistic.”
Cunningham said, “I feel that there needs to be greater attention to equity issues in the district. And I believe that and I know that there are wonderful resources in the Winona community, in southeastern Minnesota, in the state of Minnesota and at the national level, resources for addressing equity or assessing equitable practices within a district, for taking action to increase equity. And I feel that the district is not using the available resources to their full potential.”
Denzer said she feels all districts have similar concerns with equity.
Denzer said she feels WAPS is on track with improving equity, citing as one example the staff development committee working to provide workshops and resources on equity.
Sonneman said he feels the district is addressing equity. “Awareness and the ability to discuss, which are the two key parts of addressing it, I guess, are critical, and I think … we’re clearly at that point,” he said.He said the existence of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee is a bit of progress, while adding that the committee needs to finish drafting a diversity and equity policy.
Cunningham said of the district’s progress on equity efforts, “… There’s much to be desired in the area.” She continued, “I think we’re far behind where we should be and … I feel that one factor is we are not opening ourselves to experts and organizations and resources that would help us to, help us in our equity work in an effective manner.”
Sonneman said an equitable school district would include respecting students’ cultural backgrounds. “And if we show that respect, we create an environment in which it is dealt with positively, and … we’re creating an environment in which students can learn, in which they feel safe as they learn, that’s a big step toward an equitable district.”
“An equitable school district to me would first mean finding out where people are, whether it’s educators or students or families, finding out where they are in terms of the teaching and learning process, and identifying needs,” Cunningham said.
In contrast, Denzer said, “I think our district is an equitable school district, in that we keep moving toward making whatever improvement we need to address opportunities for our students that are available to everyone, and that we don’t put barriers up to stop people from trying to learn and grow and have access to opportunities.”
Candidates also explained their views on enrollment, which has steadily declined at WAPS over many years. Sonneman said he does not feel the district faces issues with declining enrollment. “ ... I think if we haven’t bottomed out, we’re close to it. Very close,” he said. He added, “... I tend to think we have one of the best programs for education in the high school. We know we’ve got excellent teachers. And we take a hands-off approach to it. And maybe in this environment, we need to become more aggressive. And maybe it is up to us advertising, ‘You’re welcome here.’”
Cunningham said she does feel WAPS faces enrollment struggles. Some strategies to address the situation include partnerships with the community, learning in which students focus on projects based on their interests and engagement with families, she said.
Denzer said the district has faced declining enrollment for some years. She added that the board monitors enrollment and the district keeps tabs on why people move. “So I believe the district is at a point where we continue to address it,” she said. She added that the district’s communication to families is valuable, and it has positive connections with schools from which students could shift to WAPS.
