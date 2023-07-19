by ALEXANDRA RETTER
The Winona Area Public Schools (WAPS) Board reconvened a facilities task force recently to receive input on the district’s $94 million referendum, which did not pass this past April, and how to move forward with facilities planning. A number of the group members served on the original task force in 2021-2022 which made some suggestions to the School Board for the April referendum. Needing to better educate voters, gain more staff support and identify facility priorities were some of the suggestions discussed at the most recent task force meeting.
Some task force members’ suggestions centered on how WAPS' and the Vote Yes! Yes! Committee's campaigns could have been more effective, such as putting more emphasis on non-digital advertising or hosting community education events. Task force member Julie Heinrichs said that from attending school events, it seemed community members did not know what the referendum entailed. Task force member and WAPS teacher Amanda Indra said further explanation may be needed on some of the projects, such as updating classrooms. “I think people understand there’s maintenance needs and you need extra funding for those maintenance needs, but some of those projects, in particular at the elementary schools, I don’t think people understood,” she said.
Other comments focused on WAPS’ facilities plan itself. Indra said that the Vote Yes! Yes! Committee, which advocated for the referendum, struggled to find volunteers, and in retrospect, this may have been a sign of the lack of support for the referendum. She said she felt there were three groups in the community — one that would vote no regardless, one that wanted to invest in elementary schools, and one that wanted new schools — and the question was how to find consensus. “… I think the most resounding [thing] I heard … we need one new elementary school, or even just one elementary school,” she said. “I think there’s a lot of — and I would say among staff there’s a lot of — support for that idea, and just the efficiency of one elementary school …”
For task force member Allen Hillery, who ultimately opposed the referendum, there appeared to be a disconnect between the original task force being told the School Board would decide which of the task force’s suggestions to accept and the School Board accepting many of the task force’s suggestions while saying it did so because the suggestions came from the task force. The district never fully finished prioritizing which projects were the most important, he said.
Task force member and WAPS teacher Katie Pearce said she had several lingering questions, such as whether declining enrollment inevitably led to school closures and whether the district could really wait to complete some of the facilities projects.
It is difficult to truly gauge the community’s thoughts on facilities, Heinrichs said. “So I’m just wondering if there are assumptions we’re making that are not right assumptions, assumptions that I made all along, like, the community will never support school closures — is that true? I don’t know. Like … is it impossible to reverse a historical designation on a building? I don’t know,” she said.
Heinrichs said it may be confusing to community members if the district changes its priorities. “I think we have to have a consistent, cohesive agenda…” she said.
Building and Grounds Director Mike McArdle said he felt the referendum took place too soon after the School Board approved the installation of geothermal HVAC systems at two elementary schools. The School Board borrowed millions to pay for new HVAC systems at Jefferson and Washington-Kosciusko (W-K) elementary schools as the task force started to analyze facility options, which former board member Steve Schild and a few task force members said preemptively shut the door to serious consideration of school closures. The project’s estimated cost is $26 million, and the district has yet to identify funding for $10 million of that cost.
Pearce also mentioned some concern about the HVAC systems. “I also think, as a task force, if there are things that the board is looking at funding, separate from the task force, like the geothermal project, I know there were a lot of people who were not super happy about finding out about the geothermal passing, and then thinking, what are we doing with the task force? What input are we going to have? So a little bit of transparency in the options that the board is looking at to fund that potentially could impact what would or would not be on the referendum.”
Pearce said younger voters would be more enthused by proposing larger changes or seeing how a referendum would change classrooms. “Even if we stuck with an option that doesn’t include a new school, highlighting some of the shiny things is probably in our best interest,” she said.
A few task force members also acknowledged that the referendum price tag may have led to “no” votes.
There was some openness among task force members to reevaluating the district’s facilities plan, though not necessarily going back to the drawing board completely. School Board Chair Nancy Denzer said it could be possible for the district to hold a referendum in 2024. “We do know we cannot go back to the voters with the same referendum,” Denzer said, explaining that under law, a new referendum would have to have some substantial changes.
Reporter Gabriel Hathaway and Editor Chris Rogers contributed to this report
